Thefts reported by businesses July 27Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported July 27 to 28Stanley Gene Hawkins, 720 S. Ninth St., burglary at 2128 St. Joseph Ave.Ethan Scott Jackson, 1009 Ashland Court, vehicle stolen at 228 N. Belt Highway.Brandon Lee Vignoe, Pittsburg, Missouri, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.Amanda May Goodwin, 312 N. Noyes Blvd., items stolen from residence.Paul D. Widner, no address provided, items stolen at 3416 Pear St.Felisha Dawn James, 2118 S. 18th St., items stolen at 3507 Pear St.Harold D. Miller, 506 Virginia St., items stolen from residence.Michelle Cortez, 1519 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.Ashley Nicole Kernes, 1613 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence.Kaylee Ann Morton, 1510 Pat Drive, vehicle stolen at 3229 Mitchell Ave.Everett Lee Brumbaugh, 121 E. Highland Ave., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported July 27Ameri Pack, 710 S. Fifth St.Pamela G. Johnson, 2105 Savannah Ave.Julius L. Terrell Jr., 3444 Messanie St., destruction of property at 2106 S. Riverside Road.