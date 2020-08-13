Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 6 to 10

Riverside Baptist Church, 5401 Mitchell Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

  • Speedy’s, 4007 Frederick Blvd.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.
  • Anderson Ford, 2207 N. Belt Highway.
  • USDA-AC, Fort Collins, Colorado, items stolen at 2909 Francis St.

    • Thefts reported Aug. 6 to 10

  • Jesse Cole Lewis, 1116 Sixth Ave., burglary.
  • Michelle Rene Cannon, 1024 E. Hyde Park Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Saw Ahmara, Elgin, Illinois, vehicle stolen at 3016 Jules St.
  • Edward J. Loubey III, 3523 Heerlein Drive, items stolen at 1802 McArthur Drive.
  • Joseph Scott Jr., Bamestown, Tennessee, items stolen at 1802 McArthur Drive.
  • Corey Blaine Jackson, 14439 County Road 307, items stolen at 1802 McArthur Drive.
  • Michael Gentry, Falls City, Nebraska, items stolen at 1802 McArthur Drive.
  • Joseph Michael Amos, 6517 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 1802 McArthur Drive.
  • Linda Tompkins Oglesby, 1805 S. Ninth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Martel Ramon Stewart, 1703 N. 36th St., burglary.
  • Levi M. Mitchell, 6524 Grant St., items stolen from residence.
  • Jerald L. Paxton Jr., 2526 S. 10th St., items stolen at 1702 Faraon St.
  • Andrea Noel Wallace, 2709 Doniphan Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Beda Jean Reynolds, 2611 Mary St., items stolen from residence.
  • Adam Everett Hemme, Concordia, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1502 McArthur St.
  • Shawn Michael Tollefson, 3815 King Hill Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 2317 Sylvanie St.
  • Colton Daniel Blanchard, 5420 Cypress Ave., items stolen from vehicle.

    • Vandalism reported Aug. 7 to 10

  • Austin Lance Allington, 602 Green St.
  • Edward J. Loubey III, 3523 Heerlein Drive, destruction of property at 1802 McArthur Drive.
  • Joseph Scott Jr., Bamestown, Tennessee, destruction of property at 1802 McArthur Drive.
  • Corey Blaine Jackson, 14439 County Road 307, destruction of property at 1802 McArthur Drive.
  • Michael Gentry, Falls City, Nebraska, destruction of property at 1802 McArthur Drive.
  • Joseph Michael Amos, 6517 King Hill Ave., destruction of property at 1802 McArthur Drive.
  • Marcus Terrell Pruitt Sr., 425 E. Colorado Ave., destruction of property at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
  • Janet Marie Sealey, 5213 Lake Ave.
  • Kerry Alan Grabill, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 5201 N. Belt Highway.