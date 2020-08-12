Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 7 to 8

  • Frog Hop, 2001 Messanie St.
  • City Star Gas Station, 2130 Frederick Ave.

    • Thefts reported Aug. 5 to 9

  • Jennifer Lynn Privett, 3813 W. Ayrlawn Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1005 Garfield Ave.
  • Olivia J. Lynn Sweiger, King City, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2019 Beattie St.
  • Mohammed Iqbal, Stafford, Virginia, burglary at 217 W. Hyde Park Ave.
  • Sammy Jay Elardo, 4305 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 3636 Messanie St.
  • Leighanna Sylvia Grace Reinert, 3231 Doniphan Ave., items stolen at 520 S. Belt Highway.
  • Danny Joe Smith, Harrisonville, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Alesha Shantel Davis, 910½ Powell St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Elmer Elsworth Stewart, Troy, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 1627 Frederick Ave.
  • James D. Blanton Jr., 4003 N. 39th Court, items stolen at 1726 Colhoun St.
  • Melissa A. Dysart, 810 S. 13th St., items stolen at 1704 Mitchell Ave.
  • Tad Michael Binder, 3001 Felix, items stolen from vehicle.

    • Vandalism reported Aug. 7 to 9

  • Barbie Ann Amos, 2335 S. 12th St., destruction of property at South 36th and Duncan streets.
  • Highlander Laundry, 3322 S. 22nd St.
  • Second Season Shop, 702 Messanie St.
  • Jessica Ambrose Nemitz, 1835 Clay St.
  • Kaylynn Ann Phinney, 103 N. Sixth St., destruction of property at 2001 Messanie St.