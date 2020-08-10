Thefts reported by businesses July 30 to Aug. 7

  • Ace Automotive, 1101 Garfield Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
  • Walgreen’s, 4022 N. Belt Highway.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported July 31 to Aug. 6

  • John David Williams, 1207 Douglas St., items stolen from residence.
  • Walter Lomax, 609 N. 23rd St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Roberta Louise Smith, 3831 Maplewood Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • Kyiesha Shawnte Davis, 411 N. 20th St., items stolen at 4007 Frederick Blvd.
  • Kyiesha Shawnte Davis, 411 N. 20th St., vehicle stolen.
  • Sharon Christina Muse, 529 N. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Ken Crawford, 1118 S. 17th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Asonta Michael Mochal Malual, 2206 Cranberry Hill Lane, items stolen at 3410 S. 30th St.
  • Carol Annette Johnson, 4912 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 4702 King Hill Ave.
  • Clara Luella Neill, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Natasha Marie Goodale, 824 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Danielle Johnson, 109 S. 16th St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
  • Darnell Jerome Lewis, 1211 Fifth Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Akuch Dut Kuch, 824 N. Ninth St., vehicle stolen at 3800 King Hill Ave.
  • Howard Alton Brown, no address provided, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
  • Robert Allen Fisher Jr., 1911 Pacific St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Jennea Thalia Robertson, 1301 N. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Betsy L. Taylor, 6702 Mack St., items stolen from residence.
  • Katie Lee Casali, 2904 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
  • Denise M. Carter, 1002 Francis St., items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • Johnathan T. Shannon, 602 Francis St., vehicle stolen.
  • Harold Dean Gray Jr., 1624 N. Third St., burglary at 2627 Frederick Ave.
  • Terry Wayne Norris, 2121 S. Riverside Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 403 Virginia St.
  • Payton Marie Flanders, 2616 Seneca St., items stolen from vehicle at 5302 N. Belt Highway.
  • Ashley Nicole Kernes, 1613 N. 36th St., burglary.
  • Kenneth G. Schmidtke, 3522 Mitchell Ave., burglary.
  • Ravin Bryanne Hudson, 602 Francis St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Harry Lee Phillips, 3418 Huntoon Road, burglary.
  • Sheila Rae Charles, Kansas Ave., vehicle stolen at 1617 Olive St.
  • Khadesha C. Sims, 3303 S. 35th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Linton Thomas Buck, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 716 Francis St.
  • Quentin Charles Trotter, 1714 S. 24th St., vehicle stolen.
  • Victoria Rae Montemayor, 4619 Brookwood Terrace, items and vehicle stolen.
  • Victoria Rae Montemayor, 4619 Brookwood Terrace, burglary.
  • Madison Andrew Davis, 1911 Eugene Field Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Brian Gribbhens, 1726 Eighth Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • James Charles Whisenand, 2603 Mary St., vehicle stolen at 2612 Mary St.

    • Vandalism reported Aug. 3 to 6

  • Clarence B. Miller, 923 Bellevue St.
  • Hannah Hall, 224 N. Fourth St., destruction of property at North Fourth and Felix streets.
  • Rena D. Manns, 1003 E. Hyde Park Ave., destruction of property at 2100 Commercial St.
  • Boost Mobile, 3009 S. Belt Highway.
  • Sarah Renee Cook, 1302 N. 24th St.
  • Johnathan T. Shannon, 602 Francis St.
  • Jacob Lee Knisley, 1108 S. 12th St.
  • Michelle Renee Pritchard, 2605 Sacramento St.
  • Robert E. Hodkins, 27 N. Carriage Drive, destruction of property at 1617 N. Third St.
  • Manishkumar Chimanbhai Patel, 4502 S. U.S. Highway 169.
  • Shanlee Rose Flowers, 3515 Gene Field Road.
  • Collin R. Easter, 301 S. 13th St.
  • Michael Lee Lollar, 1219 E. Highland Ave.
  • Smoker’s Hub, 4506 S. U.S. Highway 169.