Thefts reported by businesses July 30 to Aug. 7Ace Automotive, 1101 Garfield Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.Walgreen’s, 4022 N. Belt Highway.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported July 31 to Aug. 6John David Williams, 1207 Douglas St., items stolen from residence.Walter Lomax, 609 N. 23rd St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.Roberta Louise Smith, 3831 Maplewood Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Kyiesha Shawnte Davis, 411 N. 20th St., items stolen at 4007 Frederick Blvd.Kyiesha Shawnte Davis, 411 N. 20th St., vehicle stolen.Sharon Christina Muse, 529 N. 24th St., items stolen from residence.Ken Crawford, 1118 S. 17th St., items stolen from residence.Asonta Michael Mochal Malual, 2206 Cranberry Hill Lane, items stolen at 3410 S. 30th St.Carol Annette Johnson, 4912 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 4702 King Hill Ave.Clara Luella Neill, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.Natasha Marie Goodale, 824 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.Danielle Johnson, 109 S. 16th St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.Darnell Jerome Lewis, 1211 Fifth Ave., vehicle stolen.Akuch Dut Kuch, 824 N. Ninth St., vehicle stolen at 3800 King Hill Ave.Howard Alton Brown, no address provided, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.Robert Allen Fisher Jr., 1911 Pacific St., items stolen from vehicle.Jennea Thalia Robertson, 1301 N. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Betsy L. Taylor, 6702 Mack St., items stolen from residence.Katie Lee Casali, 2904 Jules St., items stolen from residence.Denise M. Carter, 1002 Francis St., items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Johnathan T. Shannon, 602 Francis St., vehicle stolen.Harold Dean Gray Jr., 1624 N. Third St., burglary at 2627 Frederick Ave.Terry Wayne Norris, 2121 S. Riverside Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 403 Virginia St.Payton Marie Flanders, 2616 Seneca St., items stolen from vehicle at 5302 N. Belt Highway.Ashley Nicole Kernes, 1613 N. 36th St., burglary.Kenneth G. Schmidtke, 3522 Mitchell Ave., burglary.Ravin Bryanne Hudson, 602 Francis St., items stolen from vehicle.Harry Lee Phillips, 3418 Huntoon Road, burglary.Denise M. Carter, 1002 Francis St., items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Sheila Rae Charles, Kansas Ave., vehicle stolen at 1617 Olive St.Khadesha C. Sims, 3303 S. 35th St., items stolen from vehicle.Linton Thomas Buck, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 716 Francis St.Quentin Charles Trotter, 1714 S. 24th St., vehicle stolen.Victoria Rae Montemayor, 4619 Brookwood Terrace, items and vehicle stolen.Victoria Rae Montemayor, 4619 Brookwood Terrace, burglary.Madison Andrew Davis, 1911 Eugene Field Ave., items stolen from residence.Brian Gribbhens, 1726 Eighth Ave., items stolen from residence.James Charles Whisenand, 2603 Mary St., vehicle stolen at 2612 Mary St.
Vandalism reported Aug. 3 to 6Clarence B. Miller, 923 Bellevue St.Hannah Hall, 224 N. Fourth St., destruction of property at North Fourth and Felix streets.Rena D. Manns, 1003 E. Hyde Park Ave., destruction of property at 2100 Commercial St.Boost Mobile, 3009 S. Belt Highway.Sarah Renee Cook, 1302 N. 24th St.Johnathan T. Shannon, 602 Francis St.Jacob Lee Knisley, 1108 S. 12th St.Michelle Renee Pritchard, 2605 Sacramento St.Robert E. Hodkins, 27 N. Carriage Drive, destruction of property at 1617 N. Third St.Manishkumar Chimanbhai Patel, 4502 S. U.S. Highway 169.Shanlee Rose Flowers, 3515 Gene Field Road.Collin R. Easter, 301 S. 13th St.Michael Lee Lollar, 1219 E. Highland Ave.Smoker’s Hub, 4506 S. U.S. Highway 169.