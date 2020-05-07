Thefts reported by businesses May 2
- Bartlett Center, 409 S. 18th St., burglary.
- Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported May 2 to 4
- Bishop Cain Franklin, 606 E. Colorado Ave., vehicle stolen.
- Cheyenne N. Despain, 6203 Brown St., burglary.
- Jennifer E. Crawford, Las Cruces, New Mexico, vehicle stolen at 400 S. 10th St.
- David W. McKenzie, 1205 Northwood Drive, burglary.
- Amanda Jo Tucker, 3828 Messanie St., items stolen at 2700 Locust St.
- Amanda G. Guckert, 2832 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
- Mark Gerald Mallon, 3026 Douglas St., items stolen from vehicle.
- Harry Wayne Horsman, 7110 Ollmeda St., burglary.
- Trent J. Guess, 405 S. 31st St., vehicle stolen.
- Kenneth Thomas Williams, 1908 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle.
- Michelle P. Nolan, 1805 Prospect Ave., burglary.
- Darby D. Logan, 2914 Seneca St., vehicle stolen at 2207 Sterling St.
- Angelia M. Drane, 2207 Sterling St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported April 30 to May 4
- Shaylan K. Davidson, 2916 Sylvanie St., destruction of property at South Belt Highway and Mitchell Avenue.
- Darby D. Logan, 2914 Seneca St., destruction of property at 2207 Sterling St.
- Angelia M. Drane, 2207 Sterling St.
- Danny Ray Richardson Sr., 939 N. Sixth St., destruction of property at North Sixth and Powell streets.
- U.S. Oil, 601 S. 22nd St., destruction of property at 3215 S. 22nd St.