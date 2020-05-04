Placeholder police

Thefts reported by businesses April 28 to 29

  • First Lutheran Church, 302 S. 10th St.
  • Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
  • Love’s Travel Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.
  • Hy-Vee, 210 N. Belt Highway.
  • Culver’s, 5430 Frederick Blvd.

Thefts reported April 27 to 30

  • Brenda Elaine Morgan, 1115 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen.
  • James Leander Nolan, 2016 Olive St., burglary at 2008 Olive St.
  • Laquena Lynn Martin, 724 S. 21st St., burglary and vehicle theft.
  • Brian Keith Gitthens, 1726 Eighth Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Sherri Dee Littlejohn, 1720 Lovers Lane Heights, burglary.
  • Tammala Lynn Holly, 6609 King Hill Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Skylar Jacob Smith, 2230 S. 23rd St., items stolen t 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Jason Douglas Overholser, Billings, Missouri, items stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
  • Jonathan Allen Barnett Sr., 6220 Sherman St., burglary at 2101 Pear St.
  • Tyler J. Thomasma, 508 E. Meadow Lane, vehicle stolen.
  • Andrew Justin Beggs, Barnard, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2422 Felix St.
  • James Caleb Curtman, 2624 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Blair Allen Kline, 2210 Faraon St., robbery.
  • Alberto Perez Garcia, 1004 N. 18th St., items stolen from vehicle at North 18th and Howard streets.
  • Shakara Danyal Huffman, 2511 Essex St., burglary at 2509 Kent St.
  • Janet Lynn Adams, 2509 Essex St., burglary at 2509 Kent St.
  • Timothy Neil Hutcherson, 2507 Kent St., burglary at 2509 Kent St.

Vandalism reported April 10 to 30

  • Austin Thomas Vail, 1617 Belle St.
  • Jesse Bruhn, 3639 Gene Field Road.
  • David Paul Palmer, 809 Francis St.
  • Tammala Lynn Jolly, 6609 King Hill Ave.
  • Stephanie Jo Brewer, 4502 Orchard Road.
  • Heather Marie Heater, 2625 S. 19th St., destruction of property at 2729 S. 20th St.
  • Tori Renee McNett, 3214 Miller Road.
  • Jacob Edward Jonas, 1708 N. Second St.
  • Shakara Danyal Huffman, 2511 Essex St., destruction of property at 2509 Kent St.
  • Janet Lynn Adams, 2509 Essex St., destruction of property at 2509 Kent St.
  • Timothy Neil Hutcherson, 2507 Kent St., destruction of property at 2509 Kent St.