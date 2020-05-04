Thefts reported by businesses April 28 to 29
- First Lutheran Church, 302 S. 10th St.
- Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
- Love’s Travel Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.
- Hy-Vee, 210 N. Belt Highway.
- Culver’s, 5430 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported April 27 to 30
- Brenda Elaine Morgan, 1115 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen.
- James Leander Nolan, 2016 Olive St., burglary at 2008 Olive St.
- Laquena Lynn Martin, 724 S. 21st St., burglary and vehicle theft.
- Brian Keith Gitthens, 1726 Eighth Ave., items stolen from residence.
- Sherri Dee Littlejohn, 1720 Lovers Lane Heights, burglary.
- Tammala Lynn Holly, 6609 King Hill Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
- Skylar Jacob Smith, 2230 S. 23rd St., items stolen t 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
- Jason Douglas Overholser, Billings, Missouri, items stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
- Jonathan Allen Barnett Sr., 6220 Sherman St., burglary at 2101 Pear St.
- Tyler J. Thomasma, 508 E. Meadow Lane, vehicle stolen.
- Andrew Justin Beggs, Barnard, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2422 Felix St.
- James Caleb Curtman, 2624 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Blair Allen Kline, 2210 Faraon St., robbery.
- Alberto Perez Garcia, 1004 N. 18th St., items stolen from vehicle at North 18th and Howard streets.
- Shakara Danyal Huffman, 2511 Essex St., burglary at 2509 Kent St.
- Janet Lynn Adams, 2509 Essex St., burglary at 2509 Kent St.
- Timothy Neil Hutcherson, 2507 Kent St., burglary at 2509 Kent St.
Vandalism reported April 10 to 30
- Austin Thomas Vail, 1617 Belle St.
- Jesse Bruhn, 3639 Gene Field Road.
- David Paul Palmer, 809 Francis St.
- Tammala Lynn Jolly, 6609 King Hill Ave.
- Stephanie Jo Brewer, 4502 Orchard Road.
- Heather Marie Heater, 2625 S. 19th St., destruction of property at 2729 S. 20th St.
- Tori Renee McNett, 3214 Miller Road.
- Jacob Edward Jonas, 1708 N. Second St.
- Shakara Danyal Huffman, 2511 Essex St., destruction of property at 2509 Kent St.
- Janet Lynn Adams, 2509 Essex St., destruction of property at 2509 Kent St.
- Timothy Neil Hutcherson, 2507 Kent St., destruction of property at 2509 Kent St.