Thefts reported by businesses May 23 to 25
- DHL, 3831 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from vehicle at 4814 Corinth Drive.
- Smokers Outlet, 1601 Frederick Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 2807 Pembroke Lane.
- Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
- Great American Pizza, 2300 Frederick Ave.
- Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported May 20 to 25
- Brandon Scott Beard, 210 N. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.
- David Allen Merritt, 5026 Faraon St., items stolen at 909 Alabama St.
- Jacy Michelle Wawrzyniak, 519 N. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
- August Alexander Ardussi, 4814 Corinth Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
- Paulett Regina Grice, 2701 Olive St., burglary.
- Trella Priscilla Dudley, 2501 Felix St., vehicle stolen.
- Kirsten M. Hutchison, 2308 Cougar Road, vehicle stolen.
- Jesse Alexander Braswell-Posey, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Vandalism reported May 20 to 26
- Red Dot Storage, 405 N. Woodbine Road.
- Bryson Lee Best, 3211 N. Seventh St.
- Louis E. Millenbruch Jr., 4518 Libby Lane.
- Janet Joann Cobb, 39 Stonecrest, destruction of property at 520 N. Belt Highway.
- City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.