Thefts reported by businesses May 23 to 25

  • DHL, 3831 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from vehicle at 4814 Corinth Drive.
  • Smokers Outlet, 1601 Frederick Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 2807 Pembroke Lane.
  • Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
  • Great American Pizza, 2300 Frederick Ave.
  • Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported May 20 to 25

  • Brandon Scott Beard, 210 N. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.
  • David Allen Merritt, 5026 Faraon St., items stolen at 909 Alabama St.
  • Jacy Michelle Wawrzyniak, 519 N. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
  • August Alexander Ardussi, 4814 Corinth Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Paulett Regina Grice, 2701 Olive St., burglary.
  • Trella Priscilla Dudley, 2501 Felix St., vehicle stolen.
  • Kirsten M. Hutchison, 2308 Cougar Road, vehicle stolen.
  • Jesse Alexander Braswell-Posey, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle.

Vandalism reported May 20 to 26

  • Red Dot Storage, 405 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Bryson Lee Best, 3211 N. Seventh St.
  • Louis E. Millenbruch Jr., 4518 Libby Lane.
  • Janet Joann Cobb, 39 Stonecrest, destruction of property at 520 N. Belt Highway.
  • City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.