Thefts reported by businesses May 18 to 24Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Lowe’s, 3901 N. Belt Highway.Speedy’s, 2420 Frederick Ave.Missouri Western State University, 4525 Downs Drive, vehicle stolen at 209 Iowa Ave.Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.Sonic, 5810 Lake Ave.Smokers Outlet, 1601 Frederick Ave.Ashland Avenue Lawn Care, 1725 Ashland Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 1801 Ashland Ave.
Thefts reported May 15 to 24Jerry L. Presto, 2503 Jules St., items stolen from vehicle at 5610 Corporate Drive.Alicia Renee Heitman, 8 Mission Hills Drive, vehicle stolen at 5025 Frederick Blvd.Barbara M. Wright, 2328 S. 28th St., burglary at 2328 S. 18th St.Deborah L. Rainey, 210 N. Fourth St., vehicle stolen at N. Fourth and Francis streets.Jacob Samuel Milbourn, 1015 Logan St., burglary.Tamara Lyn Hardy, 23 S. Carriage Drive, items stolen from vehicle.Destiny Elizabeth Auxier, 2407 Meadow Trail, items stolen from vehicle.Jessika D. Fox, 730 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen at 522 N. 19th St.Terry Leon Hupp, 622 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen.Thomas J. Kawlewski, Otter Town, Minnesota, items stolen at 1526 Main St.David Mathieson, 5610 Beechwood Blvd., vehicle stolen.Jeana Rose Hogan, 2217 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence.Janet Gibbons, 4213 Hillview Terrace, burglary.Michelle L. Peterman, 305 Green St., items stolen from residence.Brandy Lynn Kemmer, 499 N. 16th St., items stolen from residence.Brian Keith Gitthens, 1726 Eighth Ave., items stolen from residence.Drake Matthew Babineaux, 613 N. 23rd St., vehicle stolen.Jeanne Kay Cooper, 909 Ridenbaugh St., items stolen from residence.Lauren Elizabeth Frank, 3315 Mitchell Ave., burglary.William Rowe, 924 Sylvanie St., items stolen from vehicle.Melinda Renee Norton, 201 Texas Ave., items stolen from vehicle.Jamey Lynn Jondle, 3629 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.Dustin Adam and Audra Kathleen Donelson, 4206 N. Hillview Circle, burglary.Tammy Rae Fanning, 1320 Holman St., items stolen from vehicle.James Douglas Sullivan, 6413 Grant St., items stolen from residence.Melanie Dawn Boydston, 1216 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence.Kevin M. Lammers, 826 S. 14th St., burglary at 2306 Westminister Lane.Robert K. Hoover, 529 S. 15th St., items stolen from residence.Mikaela Jo Campbell, 3033 Gene Field Road, burglary.Anna R. Schultz, 3033 Gene Field Road, burglary.Kelly D. Hubbard, 3515 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen.Kambrea Christine Hendrix, 510 N. 26th St., items stolen from vehicle.Darci Rose Kloepping, 4004 Greywood Lane, items stolen from vehicle.Tiffany L. Kennedy, 2906 Sylvanie St., items stolen from vehicle.Cheryl Lynn Hecker, 513 Orchard Lane, items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported May 18 to 24Will Co. Construction, 5002 Gene Field Road.David Allen Jerde, 6218 Carnegie St.Brandi J. Vaughn, 404 Hugh St., destruction of property at 1120 Douglas St.Leatha Mae Hughes, 1120 Douglas St.Shellby Marie Bradley, 1108 Douglas St., destruction of property at 1120 Douglas St.Jessica L. Wright, 3019 St. Joseph Ave., destruction of property at 1300 S. 11th St.Fred Donald White, 522 N. 19th St.Suzanne N. Oyerly, Wathena, Kansas, destruction of property at 1111 S. 19th St.Connie Sue Dyer, 1505 N. 36th St.William Rowe, 924 Sylvanie St.Megan R. Teets, 1218 Angelique St.Antonella L. Fulton, 1726 S. 19th St.Jennifer Kelly Archer, 6017 N. 23rd St., destruction of property at 6019 N. 23rd St.Cheyenne E. Lambert, Plattsburg, Missouri, destruction of property at 3022 S. Belt Highway.Kambrea Christine Hendrix, 510 N. 26th St.