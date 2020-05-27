Placeholder police sirens

Thefts reported by businesses May 18 to 24

  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Lowe’s, 3901 N. Belt Highway.
  • Speedy’s, 2420 Frederick Ave.
  • Missouri Western State University, 4525 Downs Drive, vehicle stolen at 209 Iowa Ave.
  • Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
  • Sonic, 5810 Lake Ave.
  • Smokers Outlet, 1601 Frederick Ave.
  • Ashland Avenue Lawn Care, 1725 Ashland Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 1801 Ashland Ave.

    • Thefts reported May 15 to 24

  • Jerry L. Presto, 2503 Jules St., items stolen from vehicle at 5610 Corporate Drive.
  • Alicia Renee Heitman, 8 Mission Hills Drive, vehicle stolen at 5025 Frederick Blvd.
  • Barbara M. Wright, 2328 S. 28th St., burglary at 2328 S. 18th St.
  • Deborah L. Rainey, 210 N. Fourth St., vehicle stolen at N. Fourth and Francis streets.
  • Jacob Samuel Milbourn, 1015 Logan St., burglary.
  • Tamara Lyn Hardy, 23 S. Carriage Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Destiny Elizabeth Auxier, 2407 Meadow Trail, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Jessika D. Fox, 730 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen at 522 N. 19th St.
  • Terry Leon Hupp, 622 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen.
  • Thomas J. Kawlewski, Otter Town, Minnesota, items stolen at 1526 Main St.
  • David Mathieson, 5610 Beechwood Blvd., vehicle stolen.
  • Jeana Rose Hogan, 2217 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence.
  • Janet Gibbons, 4213 Hillview Terrace, burglary.
  • Michelle L. Peterman, 305 Green St., items stolen from residence.
  • Brandy Lynn Kemmer, 499 N. 16th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Brian Keith Gitthens, 1726 Eighth Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Drake Matthew Babineaux, 613 N. 23rd St., vehicle stolen.
  • Jeanne Kay Cooper, 909 Ridenbaugh St., items stolen from residence.
  • Lauren Elizabeth Frank, 3315 Mitchell Ave., burglary.
  • William Rowe, 924 Sylvanie St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Melinda Renee Norton, 201 Texas Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Jamey Lynn Jondle, 3629 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
  • Dustin Adam and Audra Kathleen Donelson, 4206 N. Hillview Circle, burglary.
  • Tammy Rae Fanning, 1320 Holman St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • James Douglas Sullivan, 6413 Grant St., items stolen from residence.
  • Melanie Dawn Boydston, 1216 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kevin M. Lammers, 826 S. 14th St., burglary at 2306 Westminister Lane.
  • Robert K. Hoover, 529 S. 15th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Mikaela Jo Campbell, 3033 Gene Field Road, burglary.
  • Anna R. Schultz, 3033 Gene Field Road, burglary.
  • Kelly D. Hubbard, 3515 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen.
  • Kambrea Christine Hendrix, 510 N. 26th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Darci Rose Kloepping, 4004 Greywood Lane, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Tiffany L. Kennedy, 2906 Sylvanie St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Cheryl Lynn Hecker, 513 Orchard Lane, items stolen from residence.

    • Vandalism reported May 18 to 24

  • Will Co. Construction, 5002 Gene Field Road.
  • David Allen Jerde, 6218 Carnegie St.
  • Brandi J. Vaughn, 404 Hugh St., destruction of property at 1120 Douglas St.
  • Leatha Mae Hughes, 1120 Douglas St.
  • Shellby Marie Bradley, 1108 Douglas St., destruction of property at 1120 Douglas St.
  • Jessica L. Wright, 3019 St. Joseph Ave., destruction of property at 1300 S. 11th St.
  • Fred Donald White, 522 N. 19th St.
  • Suzanne N. Oyerly, Wathena, Kansas, destruction of property at 1111 S. 19th St.
  • Connie Sue Dyer, 1505 N. 36th St.
  • William Rowe, 924 Sylvanie St.
  • Megan R. Teets, 1218 Angelique St.
  • Antonella L. Fulton, 1726 S. 19th St.
  • Jennifer Kelly Archer, 6017 N. 23rd St., destruction of property at 6019 N. 23rd St.
  • Cheyenne E. Lambert, Plattsburg, Missouri, destruction of property at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Kambrea Christine Hendrix, 510 N. 26th St.