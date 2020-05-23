Placeholder police sirens

Thefts reported by businesses May 17 to 19

  • Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Menard’s, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
  • Cable Gain Services, Hot

    • Springs, Arkan

  • sas, items stolen from vehicle at 1825 S. 11th St.
  • CDS Disposal, 209 Iowa Ave.

    • Thefts reported May 16 to 20

  • Garrett A. Dozier, 301 S. Fifth St., robbery at 700 S. 24th St.
  • Collin Steele, 2509 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.
  • Robert Christopher Garza, 312 Yale St., items stolen from residence.
  • Bree Nicole Brutsman, 1903 Pat Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3910 W. Ayrlawn Drive.
  • Gerald David Fields, 1910 Lovers Lane, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Donna R. Thompson, 1817 Howard St., burglary.
  • Michael Shelby Roskop, Blue Springs, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
  • Zachery Dean Isaiah Meers, 509 Middleton St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Lenora J. Rice, 2901 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Nancy Marie Duncan, 1207 Fifth Ave., items stolen at 1221 N. 11th St.
  • Lois Lucinda Ann Shaffer, 2416 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
  • Marie Elena Dones, 811 S. 17th St., burglary.
  • Ricky John Rodriguez, 2605 Evergreen Lane, vehicle stolen at 2207 N. Belt Highway.
  • Jared Michael Chilcoat-Barron, 1825 S. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Taryn Lanae Miller, 2702 Bishop Road, items stolen from residence.
  • Aron Darrell Stiles, 2902 N. 12th St., vehicle stolen at 2311 S. 10th St.
  • Judith E. Conaway, 5808 Steven Drive, items stolen from residence.
  • Sarah F. Berry, 4303 Hillview Terrace, burglary.
  • Ronald Eugene Lumb, 2710 Francis St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Darlin Larrieux, 602 S. Tenth St., items stolen from vehicle.

    • Vandalism reported May 17 to 20

  • Billie Verlin Boltz, 4801 Natchez St.
  • Suzanna Renee Wade, 1208 S. 14th St., destruction of property at 1331 S. Belt Highway.
  • Robert Christopher Garza, 312 Yale St.
  • Lindsey Danielle Nordin, 705 N. Fourth St.
  • Jessica Rae Lukehart, 1413 Ridenbaugh St.
  • Jeremy Dayne Lance, 2333 Edmond St., destruction of property at Ashland Avenue and Northeast Parkway.
  • Darlin Larrieux, 602 S. 10th St.