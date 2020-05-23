Thefts reported by businesses May 17 to 19Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.Menard’s, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.Cable Gain Services, Hot sas, items stolen from vehicle at 1825 S. 11th St.CDS Disposal, 209 Iowa Ave.
Thefts reported May 16 to 20Garrett A. Dozier, 301 S. Fifth St., robbery at 700 S. 24th St.Collin Steele, 2509 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.Robert Christopher Garza, 312 Yale St., items stolen from residence.Bree Nicole Brutsman, 1903 Pat Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3910 W. Ayrlawn Drive.Gerald David Fields, 1910 Lovers Lane, items stolen from vehicle.Donna R. Thompson, 1817 Howard St., burglary.Michael Shelby Roskop, Blue Springs, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1417 N. Belt Highway.Zachery Dean Isaiah Meers, 509 Middleton St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Lenora J. Rice, 2901 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.Nancy Marie Duncan, 1207 Fifth Ave., items stolen at 1221 N. 11th St.Lois Lucinda Ann Shaffer, 2416 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.Marie Elena Dones, 811 S. 17th St., burglary.Ricky John Rodriguez, 2605 Evergreen Lane, vehicle stolen at 2207 N. Belt Highway.Jared Michael Chilcoat-Barron, 1825 S. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle.Taryn Lanae Miller, 2702 Bishop Road, items stolen from residence.Aron Darrell Stiles, 2902 N. 12th St., vehicle stolen at 2311 S. 10th St.Judith E. Conaway, 5808 Steven Drive, items stolen from residence.Sarah F. Berry, 4303 Hillview Terrace, burglary.Ronald Eugene Lumb, 2710 Francis St., items stolen from vehicle.Darlin Larrieux, 602 S. Tenth St., items stolen from vehicle.
Vandalism reported May 17 to 20Billie Verlin Boltz, 4801 Natchez St.Suzanna Renee Wade, 1208 S. 14th St., destruction of property at 1331 S. Belt Highway.Robert Christopher Garza, 312 Yale St.Lindsey Danielle Nordin, 705 N. Fourth St.Jessica Rae Lukehart, 1413 Ridenbaugh St.Jeremy Dayne Lance, 2333 Edmond St., destruction of property at Ashland Avenue and Northeast Parkway.Darlin Larrieux, 602 S. 10th St.