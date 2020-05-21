Thefts reported by businesses May 16 to 18Lowe’s, 3901 N. Belt Highway.Harbor Freight, 2317 N. Belt Highway.Breaktime, 402 N. Woodbine Road.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Degginger’s Foundry, 611 Hickory St.
Thefts reported May 16 to 18Joseph Roy Hamilton, 814 S. 24th St., items stolen at S. 23rd and Olive streets.Larry N. Bender, 417 S. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.Noeah P. Embrey, 2837 Messanie St., items stolen at 2900 Charles St.Scott S. Hansen, 1902 Buckingham St., items stolen from residence.Rebecca Jean Schaeffer, 2901 Penn St., items stolen from vehicle.Terry Ray Ramseier, 3402 Waterford Court, items stolen from vehicle at 3404 Waterford Court.Paul Louis Mitchell, 501 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle at 3604 Wheatridge Drive.Michael William Carter, Peculiar, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4704 Chapel Lane.
Vandalism reported May 17 to 19Laura M. Brantley, 3415 S. 30th St., destruction of property at 2007 S. 16th St.SNS, 2700 N. Belt Highway, destruction of property at 3109 Seneca St.Jenetta Kay Jones, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 5300 Stockyards Expressway.Curtis A. Martin, 2919 Charles St.