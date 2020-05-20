Placeholder police sirens

Thefts reported by businesses May 13 to 14

  • Anderson Ford, 2207 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
  • Dollar General, 4800 S. 50th St.

    • Thefts reported May 9 to 17

  • Garrett A. Dozier, 301 S. Fifth St., robbery at 715 Concord St.
  • Tami Renee Wing, 3715 Penn St., vehicle stolen.
  • Mildred Darlyne Vaughn, Jefferson City, Missouri, item stolen from vehicle at 2130 S. 10th St.
  • Brianna N. Abbott-Taggart, 802 S. 16th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kenneth Wayne Duty, 1302 S. Sixth St., items stolen from residence.
  • Daytona R. Davis, 2614 S. 13th St., vehicle stolen at 1704 Mitchell Ave.
  • Donald G. Gamble, 4206 Belmont Circle, burglary at 2521 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Keith D. Robinson, St. Louis, Missouri, items stolen at 1311 Pacific St.
  • Tekaila Nicole Williams, 2008 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.
  • Gary Wayne Droz, 801 S. 21st St., vehicle stolen at 3414 S. 22nd St.
  • Chasity Brooke Hoyt, 1617 Belle St., items stolen from residence.
  • Logan Patrick Malchose, 1409 Tammy Lane, items stolen from vehicle at 2109 Elephant Trail.
  • Jimmy D. Bunn, 2904 Sacramento St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Timothy William Boyles, 3027 Seneca St., vehicle stolen.
  • Danielle Ann Bunton, 2525 S. 15th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Danny Lee Burley, 611 Shady Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Terrence Jeffrey Lanning, Sarasota, Florida, burglary at 1016 Douglas St.
  • Markous Allan Rouner, 1623 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
  • Mikka Zane Marsh, 3125 Seneca St., items stolen at North 13th and Ridenbaugh streets.
  • Brandon Dale Shotten, 2020 S. 22nd St., burglary.
  • Michael C. Frye, 5426 Cypress Ave., burglary.
  • Stacey L. Davis, 2502 Evergreen Lane, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Eileen Michelle Johnson, 1705 Lion Road, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Cameron James Leupold, 2315 Dewey St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • James Lee Hendrix, Savannah, Missouri, burglary at 2204 Doniphan Ave.
  • Elizabeth A. Miller, 2632 Fairleigh Terrace, burglary at 2204 Doniphan Ave.
  • Donald Rae Anderson, 411 S. 25th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kenneth L. Bradley, 2227 Oak St., burglary.
  • Karen Noreen Pennington, 2902 N. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Travis Scott Daise, 2320 Shamrock Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Cody Russell Gienapp, 908 S. 26th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Terry R. Bulla Sr., 4310 Maxwell Road, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Isaiah Thomas Bulla, 4310 Maxwell Road, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Ashley Nichol Young, 819 N. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Paul Bayes, Salyersville, Kentucky, items stolen from vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Benjamin L. Fleshman, 4201 Oakland Circle, items stolen from vehicle.

    • Vandalism reported May 13 to 16

  • Jordan M. Clary, 2232 S. 14th St.
  • John Samuel Patton, 629 N. 24th St.
  • April Payne, 1816 Sacramento St.
  • St. Joe Cab, 1925 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 305 Parker Road.
  • Heather R. Pritchett, 2613 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 1313 N. 11th St.
  • Sharon Anita Anne Graves, 3120 Gene Field Road, destruction of property at 2529 Felix St.
  • Marcia M. Chistopher, 1215 N. 26th St.
  • Christopher Douglas Shipley, 109 S. 13th St., destruction of property at 1213 Charles St.
  • American Investment Properties, Garden City, New York, destruction of property at 144 Park Lane.
  • Travis Allan Stewart, 5213 Lake Ave.