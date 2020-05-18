Thefts reported by businesses May 11 to 12Dollar General, 1325 S. Belt Highway.Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported May 11 to 14Destiny T. Owen, 3121 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.Marie A. Parker, Gladstone, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1702 Messanie St.Eric Lee Ferry, Maysville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 305 N. 13th St.David D. Franzen, 4908 Shawnee Road, burglary and vehicle theft at 2727 S. Belt Highway.Curtis L. Mabin, 116 S. 13th St., items stolen from residence.Abigail A.N. Kawlewski, 1526 Main St., vehicle stolen.Samantha Sue Ann Madison, 6015 Meade St., vehicle stolen.Kevin Lee Thorp, 605 Hall St., burglary.Vinh K. Lai, 1804 Lion Road, vehicle stolen.Kirk Thomas II, 1723 Prospect Ave., items stolen from residence.Laura Bartoszek, Aurora, Illiois, items stolen at 4515 Stonecrest Terrace.Deborah Jane Huntsman, 2704 Monteigne Lane, items stolen from vehicle.Cory Daniel Waters, 2312 Glenn Drive, items stolen from vehicle.Deanna M. Livick, 1321 N. 15th St., vehicle stolen.Timothy Jones, 1321 N. 15th St., vehicle stolen.Michael W. Miller, 127 Tucker St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported May 12 to 13Helen Elizabeth Cox, 2224 S. 12th St.Jamey Lynn Jondle, 225 S. 15th St.George F. Pittman Sr., 6105 S.W. Lakefront Lane, destruction of property at 1210 Lincoln St.Laressa Ann Nicole Dudley, 2501 Francis St.