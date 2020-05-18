Placeholder police sirens

Thefts reported by businesses May 11 to 12

  • Dollar General, 1325 S. Belt Highway.
  • Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported May 11 to 14

  • Destiny T. Owen, 3121 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.
  • Marie A. Parker, Gladstone, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1702 Messanie St.
  • Eric Lee Ferry, Maysville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 305 N. 13th St.
  • David D. Franzen, 4908 Shawnee Road, burglary and vehicle theft at 2727 S. Belt Highway.
  • Curtis L. Mabin, 116 S. 13th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Abigail A.N. Kawlewski, 1526 Main St., vehicle stolen.
  • Samantha Sue Ann Madison, 6015 Meade St., vehicle stolen.
  • Kevin Lee Thorp, 605 Hall St., burglary.
  • Vinh K. Lai, 1804 Lion Road, vehicle stolen.
  • Kirk Thomas II, 1723 Prospect Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Laura Bartoszek, Aurora, Illiois, items stolen at 4515 Stonecrest Terrace.
  • Deborah Jane Huntsman, 2704 Monteigne Lane, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Cory Daniel Waters, 2312 Glenn Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Deanna M. Livick, 1321 N. 15th St., vehicle stolen.
  • Timothy Jones, 1321 N. 15th St., vehicle stolen.
  • Michael W. Miller, 127 Tucker St., vehicle stolen.

    • Vandalism reported May 12 to 13

  • Helen Elizabeth Cox, 2224 S. 12th St.
  • Jamey Lynn Jondle, 225 S. 15th St.
  • George F. Pittman Sr., 6105 S.W. Lakefront Lane, destruction of property at 1210 Lincoln St.
  • Laressa Ann Nicole Dudley, 2501 Francis St.