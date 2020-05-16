Placeholder police sirens

Thefts reported by businesses May 12

  • Fairway Construction, Columbia, Missouri, items stolen at 102 S. Woodbine Road.
  • Joann’s Fabrics, 603 N. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported May 11 to 12

  • Said Zouitni, 2306 W. Circle Drive, burglary at 1909 Pacific St.
  • Marion Richard White Jr., 919 N. Sixth St., burglary at 1909 Pacific St.
  • Ryan Dean Hendrix, 516 N. 19th St., burglary at 1909 Pacific St.
  • Michael E. Smith, Rushville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 6210 King Hill Ave.
  • Jacklyn Shirley Ormsby, 3008 Locust St., items stolen from vehicle at 930 N. Belt Highway.
  • Nicholas James Cline, 2191 Tri Level Lane, items stolen from residence.
  • Nicola Ann Meeks, 833 S. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Douglas Ray Witt, 1620 S. 17th St., items stolen at 2222 S. 15th St.
  • Jeremy Dewayne Kerns, 204 E. Vassar St., burglary.
  • Jason Ryan Moore, 1220 N. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.
  • Luis J. Rondon, 1519 Sacramento St., burglary.
  • Timothy J. Dearmon, Morris, Oklahoma, items stolen from vehicle at 4201 N. Belt Highway.

    • Vandalism reported May 11 to 12

  • UMB Bank, 3601 Mitchell Ave.
  • Kellie D. Amos, 816 Green St., destruction of property at 3857 King Hill Ave.
  • Jennifer L. Boeh, no address provided, destruction of property at 1613 N. 36th St.
  • Marta S. Allen, 2103 Penn St.
  • Fairway Construction, Columbia, Missouri, destruction of property at 201 S. Woodbine Road.

    • Sable Chablis Marsack, 802 Court St.