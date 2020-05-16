Thefts reported by businesses May 12Fairway Construction, Columbia, Missouri, items stolen at 102 S. Woodbine Road.Joann’s Fabrics, 603 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported May 11 to 12Said Zouitni, 2306 W. Circle Drive, burglary at 1909 Pacific St.Marion Richard White Jr., 919 N. Sixth St., burglary at 1909 Pacific St.Ryan Dean Hendrix, 516 N. 19th St., burglary at 1909 Pacific St.Michael E. Smith, Rushville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 6210 King Hill Ave.Jacklyn Shirley Ormsby, 3008 Locust St., items stolen from vehicle at 930 N. Belt Highway.Nicholas James Cline, 2191 Tri Level Lane, items stolen from residence.Nicola Ann Meeks, 833 S. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Douglas Ray Witt, 1620 S. 17th St., items stolen at 2222 S. 15th St.Jeremy Dewayne Kerns, 204 E. Vassar St., burglary.Jason Ryan Moore, 1220 N. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.Luis J. Rondon, 1519 Sacramento St., burglary.Timothy J. Dearmon, Morris, Oklahoma, items stolen from vehicle at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported May 11 to 12UMB Bank, 3601 Mitchell Ave.Kellie D. Amos, 816 Green St., destruction of property at 3857 King Hill Ave.Jennifer L. Boeh, no address provided, destruction of property at 1613 N. 36th St.Marta S. Allen, 2103 Penn St.Fairway Construction, Columbia, Missouri, destruction of property at 201 S. Woodbine Road.
Sable Chablis Marsack, 802 Court St.