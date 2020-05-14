Placeholder police sirens

Thefts reported by businesses May 11

  • Speedy’s, 1704 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at 1310 S. Riverside Road.
  • Stream, Lake and Wetland Solutions, Louisburg, Kansas, items stolen at South Lakewood and Harbor View drives.

    • Thefts reported May 9 to 11

  • Amanda K. Benight, 206 Texas Ave., items stolen at 201 Texas Ave.
  • Aaron J. Scott, 3622 Renick St., items stolen at 3107 Renick St.
  • Louis Franklin Rice, 2601 S. 15th St., items stolen form residence.
  • Josie M. O’Daniell, 2914 S. 36th Street Place, items stolen from residence.
  • Reana Dee Gardner, 902 Prospect Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 1422 Prospect St.
  • Ernest G. Grimes, 5615 S. Ninth St., items stolen at 2519 Garfield Ave.
  • Connie Ann Ward, 2513 S. 19th St., items stolen from vehicle at 2015 S. Belt Highway.
  • Paul Brian Berry, 1903 S. 22nd St., burglary.
  • Abbie Sue Meers, 1429 N. 11th St., burglary.
  • Donald D. Meers, 5609 Ripley St., burglary at 1429 N. 11th St.
  • Loren D. Deming Jr., 833 S. 23rd St., robbery.

    • Vandalism reported May 5 to 11

  • Petsmart, 4226 N. Belt Highway.
  • Melissa Ann Guinn, 1311 N. 10th St.
  • Tryston Jeffery Clemens, 1024 Randolph St.
  • Emily Ann Cox, 2228 S. 12th St.
  • Leslie S. Wheeler, 701 Concord St.
  • Reana Dee Gardner, 902 Prospect Ave., destruction of property at 1422 Prospect Ave.
  • Jason Saniel Winger, 1509 N. 10th St.
  • Connie Ann Ward, 2513 S. 19th St., destruction of property at 2015 S. Belt Highway.
  • Judith Marie Corona, 2006 Penn St.
  • Ravyn Jane Whisenand, 3601 Gene Field Road, destruction of property at 3607 Gene Field Road.