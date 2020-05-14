Thefts reported by businesses May 11Speedy’s, 1704 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at 1310 S. Riverside Road.Stream, Lake and Wetland Solutions, Louisburg, Kansas, items stolen at South Lakewood and Harbor View drives.
Thefts reported May 9 to 11Amanda K. Benight, 206 Texas Ave., items stolen at 201 Texas Ave.Aaron J. Scott, 3622 Renick St., items stolen at 3107 Renick St.Louis Franklin Rice, 2601 S. 15th St., items stolen form residence.Josie M. O’Daniell, 2914 S. 36th Street Place, items stolen from residence.Reana Dee Gardner, 902 Prospect Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 1422 Prospect St.Ernest G. Grimes, 5615 S. Ninth St., items stolen at 2519 Garfield Ave.Connie Ann Ward, 2513 S. 19th St., items stolen from vehicle at 2015 S. Belt Highway.Paul Brian Berry, 1903 S. 22nd St., burglary.Abbie Sue Meers, 1429 N. 11th St., burglary.Donald D. Meers, 5609 Ripley St., burglary at 1429 N. 11th St.Loren D. Deming Jr., 833 S. 23rd St., robbery.
Vandalism reported May 5 to 11Petsmart, 4226 N. Belt Highway.Melissa Ann Guinn, 1311 N. 10th St.Tryston Jeffery Clemens, 1024 Randolph St.Emily Ann Cox, 2228 S. 12th St.Leslie S. Wheeler, 701 Concord St.Reana Dee Gardner, 902 Prospect Ave., destruction of property at 1422 Prospect Ave.Jason Saniel Winger, 1509 N. 10th St.Connie Ann Ward, 2513 S. 19th St., destruction of property at 2015 S. Belt Highway.Judith Marie Corona, 2006 Penn St.Ravyn Jane Whisenand, 3601 Gene Field Road, destruction of property at 3607 Gene Field Road.