Thefts reported
by businesses
Feb. 25 to 26
E.L. Crawford, 1502 Frederick Ave., items stolen at 1302 Frederick Ave.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Aldi, 3201 S. Belt Highway.
Murphy Siemens Law Offices, 3002 Frederick Ave.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle at 1805 Pacific St.
Thefts reported
Feb. 24 to 28
Sadie Renae Bartram, 419 Michigan Ave., items stolen at 5300 Pryor Ave.
Harvey Leo Roseberry, 4205 Belmont Circle, items stolen at 315 S. Sixth St.
Richard Lynn Blackford, Graham, Missouri, items stolen at 315 S. Sixth St.
Boyd Everett Weston, 2608 Penn St., vehicle stolen at 3316 Duncan St.
Yajaira Acebedo, 1712 Holman St., items stolen at 809 N. 22nd St.
Misty A. Kyle, 323 W. Rosine St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Wayne D. Fitts Jr., 1313 S.E. Moore Road, vehicle stolen at S. 18th and Lafayette streets.
Bob A. Ryfer, 906 Court St., items stolen from vehicle at 2618 Seneca St.
Roger Dean Griggs, 909 S. 23rd St., burglary.
Christen Blair Darnell, 1805 Pacific St., items stolen from vehicle.
Cherity A. Puckett, 3418 Bel Nor Drive, items stolen from residence.
Lloyd D. Parr, 3404 E. Colony Square, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Emily Ann McCarthy, 824 N. Sixth St., items stolen at 701 S. Eighth St.
Bruce Robert Hall, Oregon, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Leslie Ray Marriott, 6313 Sherman St., burglary.
Vandalism reported Feb. 23 to 28
City of St. Joseph, 1101 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 1311 S. 30th St.
Amanda Lynn Cadwallader, 638 N. 14th St.
Genesis Health Club, 3107 N. Belt Highway.
Roger E. Hart, 616 S. 17th St.
Diana Breann Townsend, 2225 Eugene Field Ave., destruction of property at 3318 Burnside Ave.
Beverly June Lukehart, 1608 Sacramento St.
Brayden James Kelley, 4320 Huntoon Road, destruction of property at 803 S. Belt Highway.
