Thefts reported by businesses March 18
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported March 7 to 20
Bryan Douglas Brown, P.O. Box 1451, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Laurie Hill, no address provided, burglary at 1812 Highly St.
Martell Leavell Jenkins, 1517 S. 13th St., vehicle stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Bryan Craig Stumpf, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 2210 Edmond St.
Justin Elbert Ellsworth, 906 S. 16th St., items stolen at 1702 Messanie St.
Thomas W. George, 610 Harmon St., vehicle and vehicle parts stolen.
Vandalism reported March 7 to 19
Bryan Douglas Brown, P.O. Box 1451, destruction of property at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Joann Buckallew, 723 Harmon St., destruction of property at 1504 Jules St.
Emmerson Kensey Koelliker-Lane, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 2234 N. 22nd St.