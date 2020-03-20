Thefts reported by businesses March 17
Family Dollar, 809 N. 22nd St.
Thefts reported March 13 to 17
Richard W. Gibson, 2303 University Ave., items stolen from residence.
Michael E. McGaughy, 604 Green St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5301 Stockyards Expressway.
Kristina Engemann, Troy, Kansas, items stolen at 409 N. Belt Highway.
Tiffany Renee Stanton, 3008 Burnside Ave. items stolen from residence.
Amanda Nicole Clark, 5512 Valley View Drive, items stolen from residence.
Jacob Cordell Griggs, 1117 Fifth Ave., vehicle stolen.
Daniel S. Bracken, 316 N. Noyes Blvd., items stolen from residence.
James Bernard Heywood, 2805 Coachlight Place, items and vehicle stolen from residence.
Daniel Shawn Heaton, 5430 S.W. 51 Road, robbery at 419 N. 21st St.
Vandalism reported March 13
Richard W. Gibson, 2303 University Ave.
Roy G. Artherton, 2425 Penn St.