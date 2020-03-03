Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 27 to 29.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Habitat Restore, 3131 Frederick Blvd.
AMG Resources Corporation, 1109 Alabama St., vehicle stolen.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Feb. 26 to March 1.
Bob William Jacobs III, 714 Harmon St., items stolen from residence.
Janet Gayle Dawn, 1901 Edmond St., vehicle stolen.
Amy Joelle Lance, Sweet Springs, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1002 Sixth Ave.
Nicholas Marx, Francestown, New Hampshire, items stolen from vehicle at 1002 Sixth Ave.
Shannel Dawn K. Strahm, 6524 Washington St., vehicle stolen.
Kirk Oren Thor Benedict, 604 N. 27th St., burglary.
Alexis Jean Williams, 4021 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from residence.
David Robert Stephens, 1911 S. 17th St., burglary at 2409 S. 17th St.
Karen Sotero, 1601 S. 38th St., items stolen from residence.
Jon D. Canaday, 2209 Francis St., burglary.
Ashley Renee Thornton, 1617 Olive St., vehicle stolen.
Birhane K. Tesfagabir, 1705 N. 36th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
John Lester Saunders, Osborn, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 717 Edmond St.
Herbert Joseph Schock, 2203 Felix St., burglary.
Vandalism reported Feb. 27 to 29.
Amy Joelle Lance, Sweet Springs, Missouri, destruction of property at 1002 Sixth Ave.
Nicholas Marx, Francestown, New Hampshire, destruction of property at 1002 Sixth Ave.
John A. Johnson, 1124 Henry St.
Arian M. Kelsey, 3123 Seneca St.
Courtney Powell, 716 S. 17th St.
Adam M. Brooks, 724 S. 17th St.
Orlando O’Reilly Fundora, 6009 Pryor Ave.
David Robert Stephens, 1911 S. 17th St., destruction of property at 2409 S. 17th St.
Brant L. Stillman, 205 W. Nebraska Ave., destruction of property at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Tropical Snow, 3734 Pear St.