Thefts reported
by businesses
March 4 to 6
Global Rental Co., 5202 U.S. Highway 36, items and vehicle parts stolen at 4826 Frederick Blvd.
Midland Auto Repair, 2717 Pear St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
St. Joseph Youth Alliance, 5223 Mitchell Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Speedy’s, 1704 Mitchell Ave.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Enterprise Car Rental, 2318 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 2016 Scott St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported March 4 to 7
Jacqueline M. Williams, 2203 Sylvanie St., items stolen at 2327 Angelique St.
Casey Depriest, Country Club, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1003 S. Belt Highway.
Clayton Delaney Griffith, 201 S. 10th St., items stolen at 2143 St. Joseph Ave.
Fonda Kay Hilton, 2609 Renick St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Courtney Rae Munsell, 6714 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 2423 N. Woodbine Road.
Eugene Carl Clinton, 705 S. Seventh St., vehicle stolen.
Rose Marie Suddith, 3007 Penn St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Nichole Bobette Grom, 3204 Arbor Lake Drive, items stolen at 3645 Frederick Blvd.
Samuel Michael Cherry, 612 N. 12th St., vehicle stolen.
Patrick E. Claycomb, 1406 Rifle Terrace, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1116 S. 16th St.
Ronald Van Nally, Holt, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4722 Pear St.
Michael C. Johnson, 3426 Auburn Drive, items stolen from residence.
Paul Bayes, Salyserville, Kentucky, items stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Vandalism reported March 5 to 7
John Marshall Nauman, 5921 Gordon Ave.
Brittany F. Gallatin, 704 S. 40th St.
Fred D. Hangartner, 12127 County Road 438, destruction of property at 2600 Mitchell Ave.
Guyetta P. Dudley, 1202 Angelique St.