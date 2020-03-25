Thefts reported by
businesses March 20 to 23
Sherry R&W Towing, 1214 S. Ninth St., items stolen from vehicle at 115 E. Cliff St.
Kohl’s, 5505 N. Belt Highway.
CVS Pharmacy, 1301 S. Belt Highway.
Family Dollar, 809 M. 22nd St.
Wright’s Jewelry, 205 S. Fifth St., burglary.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Muse Vape, 803 S. Belt Highway, burglary.
Auto Credit Connection, 1602 Mitchell Ave., vehicle stolen.
Quick Stop, 2607 Frederick Ave.
Starforce National, Olathe, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1218 Village Drive.
Thefts reported
March 20 to 23
Sadey Marie Shannon Payne, 2805 S. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Adam Kent Hass, 422 Green St., items stolen from vehicle at 4104 E. Haverill St.
Susan M. Murphy, 6317 Washington St., vehicle stolen.
Jonathan Grant Evans, 2305 Rock Island St., items stolen from residence.
Candice L. Edwards, Wathena, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 4779 Tuscany Drive.
Kevin Blair Cornett, 5029 Briarwood Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1225 N. Fourth St.
Samantha Marie Shuman, 3105 Bristol St., items stolen from residence.
Aaron Stephen Simmons, 3105 Bristol St., items stolen from residence.
Robby D. Elkins, 115 E. Cliff St., items stolen from vehicle.
Michael W. McIntosh, Beattyville, Kentucky, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Eric C. Miller, 4306 Hillcrest Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Armando Balcazar, 4409 Hillcrest Drive, items stolen from residence.
Justin Pattrick Rivera, 1900 Duncan St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Katherine L. Maxwell, 3404 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.
Becky Jean Lukens, 2901 Messanie St., burglary.
Robert F. Casebolt, 126 W. Hyde Park Ave., burglary.
Samantha Kay Thomas, 1918 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Marcia A. Chapman, 2501 S. Noyes Blvd., burglary.
Carmen Rochelle Davidson, 6313 Morris St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 7014 King Hill Ave.
Sparkle L. Donahue, 3109 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Allen Jayson Wright, 10451 County Road 375, burglary at 205 S. Fifth St.
Jealier J. Claypool, 2603 S. 13th St., items stolen from residence.
Bryanna J. Keller, Troy, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 2409 N. Seventh St.
Curt A. Logan, Agency, Missouri, items stolen at 2710 S. 19th St.
Heather Renee Morris, 2214 Union St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Deborah J. Hill, 2023 Main St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Matthew A. Williams, Aztec, New Mexico, items stolen from vehicle at 4312 Frederick Blvd.
Betty J. Fanning, 1407 N. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported
March 17 to 23
Cody James Hill, 2106 S. 12th St., destruction of property at 2404 Felix St.
Sadey Marie Shannon Payne, 2805 S. 18th St.
Candice L. Edwards, Wathena, Kansas, destruction of property at 4779 Tuscany Drive.
Kevin Blair Cornett, 5029 Briarwood Lane, destruction of property at 1225 N. Fourth St.
Latisha Lynn Little, 1310 N. 22nd St.
Rashiene Rahmond Stewart, 412 S. 12th St.
Red Lion Hotel, 102 S. Third St.
Karrie Sue Lynn Foster, 2902 N. 12th St.
Lisa K. Adams, 4306 Stonecrest Drive.
American Gold Mine, 2102 N. Belt Highway.
Devin Patrick Shea, Revere, Massachusetts, destruction of property at 1514 S. 41st St.