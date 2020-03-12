Thefts reported
by businesses
March 7 to 9
Benton High School, 5655 S. Fourth St., items stolen from vehicle at 2600 Jackson St.
St. Joseph Plumbing & Heating, 619 S. Seventh St., vehicle stolen.
Thefts reported March 6 to 9
Valerie Jean Heckman, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Brian C. Dean, 2600 Jackson St., items stolen from vehicle.
Michael Latimer, 2729 Cook Road, items stolen from residence.
Brett Allen Davidson, 2725 Southeast Trail, items stolen from vehicle.
Kathy Denise Burt, 3316 Summit Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
Arthur F. Haynes, 627 Green St., items stolen from vehicle.
Derek Ryan Power, 2201 Green Meadow Court, items stolen at 4409 Kensington Drive.
Vandalism reported March 4 to 8
Steven James Berge, Kasson, Minnesota, destruction of property at 2612 Mary St.
Lombardo Noe Hernandez, 1308 N. 13th St., destruction of property at 1308 Jules St.