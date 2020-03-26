Thefts reported by businesses March 23 to 24
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Family Guidance Center, 724 N. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 100 S. 10th St.
Thefts reported March 21 to 24
Drake Evan Mohamed, Mound City, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 22303 Marion St.
Christopher Carl Handschumacher-Collins, 2601 S.W. Lower Lake Road, items stolen from vehicle at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Daniel M. Gibbs, 2001 Mulberry St., vehicle stolen at 2811 Pembroke Lane.
Michael Anthony Romo Jr., Phillipsburg, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 2811 S. 11th St.
Vandalism reported March 22 to 24
Luke Dylan Watson, 1817 Mitchell Ave., destruction of property at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Leo W. Ballard, 1602 Brookside Drive.
Marcella J. Towsley, 3315 Newport Road.