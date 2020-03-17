Thefts reported by businesses
March 12 to 14
Davis H. Elliot Co., Lexington, Kentucky, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 919 N. Woodbine Road.
Northwood Complex, 1203 Northwood Drive.
Fastenal, 3520 Pear St.
Belt Rental Equipment, 410 S. Belt Highway.
Boost Mobile, 1915 St. Joseph Ave.
Trex Mart, 3508 Pear St.
Nelson Engineering, Sioux City, Iowa, items stolen from vehicle at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
Harbor Freight, 2317 N. Belt Highway, items and vehicle stolen.
Thefts reported
March 12 to 14
Sonya D. Colvin, 1501 Village Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Stephanie Alyse Lowry, 6318 Belding St., vehicle stolen.
Billy J. Walton, Ottumwa, Iowa, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2003 Jamesport St.
Darren James Sherman, 222 S. Fourth St., items stolen at 3600 S. Leonard Road.
Jerry Jay Whitley, 2717 S. 20th St., burglary.
William Edward Stout Jr., 2530 S. Tenth St., items stolen from residence.
Steven E. Ketterer, 2306 Herman Ave., vehicle stolen.
Patricio Andres Mujica, Agency, Missouri, items and vehicle stolen at 2317 N. Belt Highway.
Kimberly Ann Keith, 3210 Douglas St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported March 12 to 14
Shawn James Meeker, 816 Powell St.
Violet Marie Kerns, 1025 Lincoln St.
Jake’s Steakhouse, 620 Edmond St.
Joshua Pryce Hendrix, 5424 Cranberry Hill Circle.
Harbor Freight, 2317 N. Belt Highway.
Patricio Andres Mujica, Agency, Missouri, destruction of property at 2317 N. Belt Highway.
Jett Ashton Trimmer, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.