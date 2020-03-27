Thefts reported
by businesses
March 20 to 23
Saloncentric, 139 N. Belt Highway, burglary.
Joann Fabrics and Crafts, 603 N. Belt Highway, robbery.
Thefts reported March 18 to 24
Morgann L. Whetstine, 902 S. 17th St., burglary.
Christian H. Lee, 902 S. 17th St., burglary.
Emily Oliva Ptomey, 3605 Gene Field Road, robbery.
Trisha G. Gillpatrick, 3112 Joyce Lane, items stolen at 1803 Garfield Ave.
Wendy Ann Elder, 417 E. Missouri Ave., burglary at 803 S. Belt Highway.
Kelsey Sue Nichols, 709 E. Highland Ave., burglary.
Vandalism reported March 20 to 24
Ana Serna, Malvern, Arkansas, destruction of property at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Angela Renee Alberton, 2009 Union St., destruction of property at 811 N. Ninth St.
Jeanie Tudor, 2902 N. 12th St.