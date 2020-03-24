Thefts reported by
businesses March 17 to 19
Habitat for Humanity, 3131 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Candlewood Suites, 3505 N. Village Drive.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Orscheln, 137 N. Belt Highway.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Conoco, 3002 N. Belt Highway.
Hunterland Mall, 528 Edmond St.
Thefts reported
March 16 to 19
Joseph Michael Lysaght, 1110 Highly St., burglary.
Dean F. Proffit, 1105 Lincoln St., burglary.
Haley Diana Elisab Justus, 3735 S. 11th St., items stolen at 519 Felix St.
Dianna K. Pollard, 3607 Gibson Drive, items stolen at 519 Felix St.
Nancy L. Yowell, 2813 S. 21st St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Michael Allen Simmons, 2802 S. 21st St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Robert C. Blake, 1722 S. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Tyler B. Farmer, 1601 S. 38th St., items stolen at 4603 Greystone Drive.
Dennis Dean McDermit, 3001 N. Eighth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Shelby Jo Hunt, 1214 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Robert M. A. Meller-Silvestrissen, 703 Hall St., burglary at 822 Hall St.
Sean Ellis, 822 Hall St., burglary.
Stephanie N. Fernelius, 3823 Penn St., vehicle stolen at 3821 Penn St.
Tawnya K. Christmas, King City, Missouri, burglary at 3510 Pear St.
Michael Eugene Lewis, 3211 Penn St., items stolen at 528 Edmond St.
Christine Marie Busey, 706 Warsaw Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Donals Robert Sartain, 5305 Halsey St., items stolen at 6110 Lake Ave.
Vandalism reported
March 17 to 19
Robert C. Blake, 1722 S. 12th St.
Robert M. A. Meller-Silvestrissen, 703 Hall St., destruction of property at 822 Hall St.
Sean Ellis, 822 Hall St.
Hunterland Mall, 528 Edmond St.
Michael Eugene Lewis, 3211 Penn St., destruction of property at 528 Edmond St.