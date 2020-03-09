Thefts reported
by businesses
March 1 to 5
Quick Stop, 6054 King Hill Ave.
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., vehicle stolen at 700 S. 23rd St.
Red Racks Thrift Store, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
St. Joseph Police Department, 501 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle at North Ninth and Ridenbaugh streets.
Thefts reported
Feb. 28 to March 5
Wendy Ann Kinzenbaw, 2702 S. 24th St., vehicle stolen.
William A. Reed, 202 Ohio St., items stolen from residence.
Amber D. Perez, 1726 Fifth Ave., vehicle stolen.
Emily C. Pendergras, 1909 S. 12th St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Letun Lacole Johnson, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 726 N. 23rd St.
Linda May Shouse, 1209 Powell St., items stolen from residence.
Della Annette Zamora, 522 N. 19th St., burglary.
Jacob Simmons Jr., Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 522 N. 19th St.
Dylan Michael Burns, Oregon, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 3907 S. 48th Terrace.
Joshua Glyn Wade, 2326 S. 14th St., vehicle stolen at 2326 S. 11th St.
Lindsey Marie Lynch, 1204 N. Leonard Road, burglary.
Patrick D. Smith, 3302 S. 35th St., items stolen from vehicle at 2717 Pear St.
Tammie Sue Dame, 3302 S. 35th St., items stolen from residence.
Joel L. Bally, 116 E. Valley St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Melissa Danette Dunlap, 1408 Ashland Ave., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Feb. 22 to March 4
Christopher G. Costello, 2603 Olive St., destruction of property at 3301 S. 35th St.
Rebecca Lynn Rogers, 2706 Melrose Lane, destruction of property at 5507 Valley View Drive.
Shelby Yates III, Faucett, Missouri, destruction of property at 301 S. 22nd St.
Mercedes Michelle Burley, 2017 Union St.
Dylan Michael Burns, Oregon, Missouri, destruction of property at 3907 S. 48th Terrace.
Richard B. Mahoney, Hardy, Arkansas, destruction of property at 501 S. 10th St.
Café Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave.