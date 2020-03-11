Thefts reported by
businesses March 5 to 9
Rent One, 139 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Trex Mart, 3508 Pear St.
The Buckle, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Brothers Market, 1004 Fifth Ave.
Fairway Construction Co., Columbia, Missouri, burglary at 102 S. Woodbine Road.
Archdekin & Jones Plumbing, 1409 S. 36th St., burglary at 102 S. Woodbine Road.
Thefts reported March 6 to 8
Amy Nichole Callahan, 304 N. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.
Lois Monroe, 1602 Buckingham St., items stolen from residence.
Landi L. Quinlin, Oregon, Missouri, items stolen at 3434 Faraon St.
Tammi L. McCoy, Dallas, items stolen from vehicle at 524 S. Fifth St.
Henry Leon Smith, no address provided, items stolen at 1029 Garfield Ave.
Kenneth James Lane, 4107 Cook Road, burglary.
Shaun T. Shepard, 6806 Binswanger St., vehicle stolen.
Amy Marie Geha, 2816 Edmond St., items stolen from vehicle at 4722 Pear St.
Breanna Paige Makison, 3503 Oxford Court, items stolen from vehicle at 1415 Frederick Ave.
Jeremy Scott Wolf, 2001 Karnes Road, burglary.
Mya S. Housh, Burlington, Iowa, vehicle stolen at 6217 Grant St.
Mary R. Fox, Burlington, Iowa, vehicle stolen at 6217 Grant St.
William Charles Johnson, 36 S. Carriage Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Vandalism reported March 5 to 8
Heather Dawn Miller, 2307 N. Seventh St.
Danielle Renee Gibson, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 1300 S. 11th St.
Taco Bell, 320 N. Belt Highway.
Cassidy Lauren McDaniel, 2121 S. Riverside Road.
Amy Marie Geha, 2816 Edmond St., destruction of property at 4722 Pear St.
Green Hills Supermarket, 3225 N. Belt Highway.
Michelle D. McDowell, 1300 S. 11th St.