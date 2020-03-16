Thefts reported by businesses March 9 to 12
Fairview Golf Course, 2406 S. 36th St.
Abundant Faith Church, 2002 Mason Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Earl May, 2424 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
St. Joe Properties, Overland Park, Missouri, items stolen at 2115 St. Joseph Ave.
Coenen Electrical, Maryville, Missouri, burglary at 102 S. Woodbine Road.
Fairway Construction, Columbia, Missouri, burglary at 102 S. Woodbine Road.
South Side Car Wash, 6920 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 6940 King Hill Ave.
Kohl’s, 5505 N. Belt Highway.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported March 3 to 12
Roger Dale Obanion, 634 N. 14th St., burglary.
Jennifer L. Butcher, 2706 Doniphan Ave., burglary.
Kennedy Richard Butcher, 5050 Faraon St., burglary at 2706 Doniphan Ave.
Kale M. Bidding, 2716 Douglas St., burglary at 2706 Doniphan Ave.
Alyson R. Fisher, 2335 N. Circle Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Michael E. Johnson, 402 S. 15th St., burglary.
Alva Ruark, no address provided, burglary at 1111 N. 18th St.
Lindsay Brooke Hollans, 2007 Savannah Ave., items stolen at 5802 S. 22nd St.
Tamara L. Rucker, 3601 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
Kenneth E. Simpson Sr., 1324 Lafayette St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
William J. Hackett, 1908 Doniphan Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4722 Pear St.
Rodney Lee Spangler, 202 S. Ryans Way, items stolen at 315 S. Sixth St.
Michael Preston Bedsaul, 3605 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 3416 Pear St.
Verena Mitchell, 3310 N.E. Woodbine Road, items stolen from residence.
Carlton L. Stiglet, 2811 S. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
Lori Lynn White, 3422 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.
Richard D. Hughes, Osborn, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at S. Leonard Road and U.S. Highway 69.
Jennifer M. Jackson, 3002 Seneca St., items stolen from vehicle at S. Leonard Road and U.S. Highway 69.
Roger O. Wiebelt-Smith, 613 Woodcrest Drive, burglary.
Arnold Eugene McClain, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 2602 Pacific St.
Gary Duane Roberts, 2517 Kent St., burglary at 2602 Pacific St.
Vandalism reported March 9 to 10
Lori A. Bassett, Elwood, Kansas, destruction of property at 3600 N. Village Drive.
Tammie R. Phelps, 1504 Fifth Ave., destruction of property at 2420 Frederick Ave.
Clareece Taylor, Agency, Missouri, destruction of property at 2602 Edmond St.
William J. Hackett, 1908 Doniphan Ave., destruction of property at 4722 Pear St.
South Side Car Wash, 6920 King Hill Ave., destruction of property at 6940 King Hill Ave.
Simply Clean Car Wash, 4602 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church, 701 S. 16th St.