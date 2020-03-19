Thefts reported by businesses March 14 to 16
Kohl’s, 5505 N. Belt Highway.
Biggins, 408 Hickory St., burglary.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Martin Underground, Raytown, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 5909 Corporate Drive.
Thefts reported March 12 to 16
Traci and Bert Enoch, 2524 Lafayette St., burglary at 3840 King Hill Ave.
Staci Ann Wright, 2524 Lafayette St., burglary at 3840 King Hill Ave.
Jennifer Jolene Cox, Rosendale, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2004 N. Belt Highway.
Leonard Dale Richardson Sr., 211 N. 15th St., items stolen from residence.
James F. Nading Jr., Warrensburg, Missouri, burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Lyubov Ivanovna Zhezhulova, 1329 S. 22nd St., burglary.
Trashaunda Antionette Thompson, 3023 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
Kevin Lee Thorp, 4002 Mitchell Ave., vehicle stolen at 2211 Doniphan Ave.
John Matthias Rupp, 2206 Oscar St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Ravyn Jane Whisenand, 3607 Gene Field Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported March 11 to 16
City of St. Joseph, 2202 Waterworks Road.
Jamie’s Secret Garden, 811 N. Woodbine Road.
Ivy Michael Roberts, 1909 S. 12th St.
Edith Fishback, 1909 S. 12th St.
Kristin Aubrey Ash, 1909 S. 12th St.
Regina Dougherty, 1909 S. 12th St.
Baker Distributing, 1401 Village Drive.
Noyes Apartments, 316 N. Noyes Blvd.