Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 28 to March 2
Sak Construction, O’Fallon, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Roger’s Green Hills Supermarket, 1004 Fifth Ave.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Casey’s, 401 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Speedy’s, 2728 Messanie St.
Garfield Cinex, 210 S. 11th St., items stolen at S. 11th St. and Garfield Ave.
Jordin Tayler Luthenauer, Baring, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Anthony David Coveyou, Livingston, Texas, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Mariah D. Stone, 2315 Glenn Drive, vehicle stolen at 3102 S. 36th Place.
Jennifer R. Jacobs, 218 E. Missouri Ave., burglary.
Dennis R. Payne, 716 Hamburg St., items stolen from residence.
Richard Wayne Hawkins, 1601 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.
Katie Elizabeth Roach, 3001 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at S. 30th and Lafayette streets.
Asiel Alejendro Pelegrin, 1022 S. 18th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Chelsey D. Gross, 3117 Sherry Lane, items stolen from residence.
Charles A. Danback Jr., 1926 Penn St., items stolen from vehicle at 1417 Lower Lake Road.
Vandalism reported Feb. 22 to March 2
Jared T. D. Speckman, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 1918 Frederick Ave.
Marianne Christine Miller, Atchison, Kansas, destruction of property at 615 N. 23rd St.
Charity Hope Scranton, 514 N. 24th St.
Marlen Kay Byrd, 732 S. 18th St.
Ernest G. Grimes, 5615 S. Ninth St., destruction of property at 2811 S. 36th St.
Luis M. Martinez, 813 S. 16th St.
Islamic Center, 2325 Messanie St.
Britney Dawn Patsy Churchill, 2738 Lafayette St.
Rebecca Lee, 3604 Pacific St.
Mary Diane Strahm, 2708 Mitchell Ave.
