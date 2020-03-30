Thefts reportedby
businesses March 24 to 27
Orscheln, 137 N. Belt Highway.
Speedy’s, 2420 Frederick Ave.
Thefts reported
March 23 to 26
Alec Montgomery Gibson, 3615 Penn St., burglary at 3421 Sacramento St.
Daniel Laurin Sewell, 3421 Sacramento St., burglary.
Ronald Riley Anderson Jr., 502 Sylvanie St., burglary and vehicle stolen.
Terri Lynette Duncan, 2813 Duncan St., items stolen from vehicle.
Darrell C. Furr, 208 W. Valley St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Tabatha Marine Tracy, no address provided, items stolen at 304 N. Eighth St.
Karma Leigh Castor, 223 S. 16th St., burglary.
Becky Jean Lukens, 2901 Messanie St., vehicle stolen.
Sheldon E. Hawkins, 501 Faraon St., vehicle stolen at 2901 Messanie St.
Vandalism reported
March 24
Ronald Riley Anderson Jr., 502 Sylvanie St.