Thefts reported by businesses June 11 to 25

  • Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
  • Coenen Electric, DeKalb, Missouri, items stolen at 102 S. Woodbine Road.
  • Love’s Truck Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway, items and vehicle stolen.
  • Meadowview Residential Care, 101 N. Far West Drive.

Thefts reported June 17 to 25

  • Mallory L. Brown, 3114 County Line Road, items stolen from vehicle at 1925 Frederick Ave.
  • Jasmine Sasiyah Jeanty, 120 S. 19th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Samantha K. Rogers, 3402 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
  • Larry Edward Dunn, 3120 Pickett Road, items stolen from residence.
  • Eric Tyler Atkins, 5609 Candleberry Drive, items stolen from residence.
  • Silas Lindsey Jr., 3307 N. Seventh St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kelly L. White, 2703 Olive St., items stolen at 1804 Mitchell Ave.
  • Sydney Jade Judkins, 1522 Fifth Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • John W. Tatom, Leavenworth, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Skylar J. Smith, 2230 S. 23rd St., items stolen at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Brandon R. Masoner, 1604 Vernon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Frank E. Fanning, 2324 Messanie St., vehicle stolen.
  • Christel L. Lankford, 4505 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
  • Travis Eugene Barnett, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, robbery at South 14th and Olive streets.
  • Donna Kay Eads, 4905 Ashbey Drive, items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Cassidy Lauren McDaniel, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Mitchell Thomas Wagner, 2914 Newport Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 725 S. Sixth St.
  • Michael C. Johnson, 3426 Auburn Drive, items and vehicle stolen.
  • Jill Angela Asher, Mound City, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.

Vandalism reported June 19 to 25

  • Amber N. Moppin, 603 S. 11th St.
  • Tina Marie Borkowski, 914 S. 23rd St.
  • Dallas Ryan Stanton, 221 W. Isabelle St.
  • Luke Logan Crawford, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., destruction of property at 1302 Sylvanie St.
  • Jason Mark Fachorn, 615 Corby St.
  • Rickie Hass Jr., 2418 Blackwell Road.
  • Jason Albert Climer, 2510 S. 20th St., destruction of property at 2520 N. 15th St.
  • Abriella L. Ballard, 2520 N. 15th St.
  • Kevin L. Bollman, Cosby, Missouri, destruction of property at 1523 S. Ninth St.
  • Aubrey Christina Thomas, 2324 Spring St.
  • Linda K. Fattig, 2703 Melrose Lane.
  • Taylor Alexis Jackson, Waynesville, Missouri, destruction of property at 1600 Safari Drive.
  • Taylor Eugene Duree, 2822 County Line Road.
  • Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St.
  • Justin N. McElroy, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 5325 Faraon St.
  • Ridge D. Steele, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 5325 Faraon St.
  • Chelsey Kay Hysten, 5325 Faraon St.
  • Haylie Jo Derry, 3111 N. Tenth St.