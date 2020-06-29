Thefts reported by businesses June 11 to 25
- Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
- Coenen Electric, DeKalb, Missouri, items stolen at 102 S. Woodbine Road.
- Love’s Truck Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.
- Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway, items and vehicle stolen.
- Meadowview Residential Care, 101 N. Far West Drive.
Thefts reported June 17 to 25
- Mallory L. Brown, 3114 County Line Road, items stolen from vehicle at 1925 Frederick Ave.
- Jasmine Sasiyah Jeanty, 120 S. 19th St., items stolen from residence.
- Samantha K. Rogers, 3402 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
- Larry Edward Dunn, 3120 Pickett Road, items stolen from residence.
- Eric Tyler Atkins, 5609 Candleberry Drive, items stolen from residence.
- Silas Lindsey Jr., 3307 N. Seventh St., items stolen from residence.
- Kelly L. White, 2703 Olive St., items stolen at 1804 Mitchell Ave.
- Sydney Jade Judkins, 1522 Fifth Ave., items stolen from residence.
- John W. Tatom, Leavenworth, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
- Skylar J. Smith, 2230 S. 23rd St., items stolen at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
- Brandon R. Masoner, 1604 Vernon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Frank E. Fanning, 2324 Messanie St., vehicle stolen.
- Christel L. Lankford, 4505 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
- Travis Eugene Barnett, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, robbery at South 14th and Olive streets.
- Donna Kay Eads, 4905 Ashbey Drive, items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
- Cassidy Lauren McDaniel, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from vehicle.
- Mitchell Thomas Wagner, 2914 Newport Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 725 S. Sixth St.
- Michael C. Johnson, 3426 Auburn Drive, items and vehicle stolen.
- Jill Angela Asher, Mound City, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported June 19 to 25
- Amber N. Moppin, 603 S. 11th St.
- Tina Marie Borkowski, 914 S. 23rd St.
- Dallas Ryan Stanton, 221 W. Isabelle St.
- Luke Logan Crawford, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., destruction of property at 1302 Sylvanie St.
- Jason Mark Fachorn, 615 Corby St.
- Rickie Hass Jr., 2418 Blackwell Road.
- Jason Albert Climer, 2510 S. 20th St., destruction of property at 2520 N. 15th St.
- Abriella L. Ballard, 2520 N. 15th St.
- Kevin L. Bollman, Cosby, Missouri, destruction of property at 1523 S. Ninth St.
- Aubrey Christina Thomas, 2324 Spring St.
- Linda K. Fattig, 2703 Melrose Lane.
- Taylor Alexis Jackson, Waynesville, Missouri, destruction of property at 1600 Safari Drive.
- Taylor Eugene Duree, 2822 County Line Road.
- Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St.
- Justin N. McElroy, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 5325 Faraon St.
- Ridge D. Steele, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 5325 Faraon St.
- Chelsey Kay Hysten, 5325 Faraon St.
- Haylie Jo Derry, 3111 N. Tenth St.