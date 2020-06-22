Placeholder police sirens

Thefts reported by businesses June 11 to 17

  • Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
  • Sonic Drive-In, 502 N. Belt Highway.
  • Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
  • Collision Repair Specialists, 3900 Frederick Blvd.
  • Break Time, 402 N. Woodbine Road.
  • All City Tow, 3111 Smith St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Uptown Cheapskate, 3120 Karnes Road.
  • Brothers Market, 1004 Fifth Ave.

    • Thefts reported June 13 to 18

  • Kenneth D. Brown, 3921 W. Haverill Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 1817 S. 10th St.
  • Luther C. Smith Jr., Amazonia, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1817 S. 10th St.
  • Alexandria May Ellis, 3137 N. Third St., burglary at 601 Concord St.
  • Earl W. Ellis, 1703 Randolph St., burglary at 601 Concord St.
  • Travis L. Merrit, Platte City, Missouri, burglary at 702 S. 16th St.
  • Carl F. Nagel, 2902 S. 29th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Neil Allen Hendrix, 2222 Jules St., items stolen at 602 S. 22nd St.
  • Amy Marie Davidson, 1906 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kelsey D. Grippando, 907 W. Valley St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 930 W. Cliff St.
  • Claud Clinton McClain III, 2610 Sacramento St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Mary Jane Miller, 1009 Grand Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Ryan Joseph Rocha, 2839 Angelique St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

    • Kimmber D. Jennings

  • , 6601 Brown St., items stolen from residence.
  • Lance Austin Boss, 6601 Brown St., items stolen from residence.
  • Tucker Wayne Baker, 1217 N. Seventh St., vehicle stolen at 1525 S. Joseph Ave.
  • Billy Wayne Norton Jr., 416 E. Colorado Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 3111 Smith St.
  • Garrett J. Rohlk, 5050 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Lawrence W. Cunning, 2823 Mulberry St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2602 Pear St.
  • Jeffery M. Bonkoski, 2829 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
  • Dennis D. Saunders, 1717 S. 38th St., vehicle stolen.
  • Christopher L. Kershaw, 508 N. Fifth St., items stolen from residence.
  • Richard Leroy Patton Jr., 2807 Pembroke Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Haylie Jo Derry, 3111 N. 10th St., burglary.
  • Jerome L. Bratton, Atchison, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 3715 Frederick Blvd.

    • Vandalism reported June 10 to 17

  • Kenneth D. Brown, 3921 W. Haverill Drive, destruction of property at 1817 S. 10th St.
  • Luther C. Smith Jr., Amazonia, Missouri, destruction of property at 1817 S. 10th St.
  • Kelly Sprague, 3230 Jackson St.
  • Randy Michael Powell, 2301 Francis St.
  • Ellen Justine White, 2021 Jones St.
  • Vici L. Holmes, Agency, Missouri, destruction of property at 5103 N. Belt Highway.
  • Snyder and Associates, 802 Francis St.
  • Billy Wayne Norton Jr., 416 E. Colorado Ave., destruction of property at 3111 Smith St.
  • All City Tow, 3111 Smith St.
  • Larry James McKahan, 2024 N. Third St.
  • Brian J. Deatherage, 2211 Jackson St., destruction of property at 1711 S. 26th St.
  • Nancy Nichols, 1711 S. 26th St.
  • Reba Margaret Hebert, 4133 St. Joseph Ave., destruction of property at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Derick Levi McGoon, 4706 Schoolside Lane, destruction of property at 2209 Meadow Trail.
  • The Axe Factor, 1302 Frederick Ave.
  • Cheryl K. Simonis, 1901 Jamesport St.

    • Top End Property Managers, 212 S. 14th St.