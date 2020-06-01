Placeholder police

Thefts and Vandalism

Thefts from businesses May 25 to May 26

Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St.

  • St. Joseph School District, theft from motor vehicle parts at 3401 Renick St.
  • Dollar General Store, 1601 Commercial Ave.

    • Break Time, 402 N. Woodbine Road.

  • Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1901 Grand Ave.
  • St. Joe Antique Mart, 3600 Leonard Road.

    • Thefts reported May 25 to May 26

  • Ronald Gann, 1904 Oscar St,, theft from residence.
  • Robert Lloyd Keith, 2201 Penn St., theft from residence.
  • Evia R. Denny, 1714 Sacramento St., theft from motor vehicle at 819 S. Belt Highway.
  • Tammy Housh, 6217 Grant St., theft from residence.
  • Marjorie Joyce Calloway, 4610 Miller Road, motor vehicle theft from 622 N. 22nd St.
  • Robert Lloyd Keith, 2201 Penn St., theft from residence.
  • Jane Ann Hughes, 3913 N. 31st St., theft from residence.
  • Malachi Lee Johnson Jr., 726 N. 23rd St., theft of motor vehicle parts at 2718 Lafayette St.
  • Kenneth Dean Ebling Jr.

    • , 204 E. Kansas Ave. theft 3901 N. Belt Highway.

  • Lauren Nicole West, 2022 Jones St., theft at 1515 Felix St.
  • Raymond Louis Babcock, 2515 N. Seventh St., theft at residence.
  • James Heflin, 2415 Seneca St., theft at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Sharon K. Walker, 1516 Beattie St., theft at residence.
  • Laura Lee Jackson, 1111 Douglas St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory.
  • Amber Swinney, 1618 Pat Drive, theft from 5005 Frederick Blvd.

    • Vandalism reported May 26

  • City of St. Joseph, destruction of property at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Robert Lloyd Keith, 2201 Penn St., destruction of property at residence.
  • John Mathias Meyer, 3902 Terrace Ave., destruction of property at residence.
  • Malachi Lee Johnson Jr., 726 N. 23rd St., property damage at 2718 Lafayette St.
  • Kenneth Dean Ebling Jr., 204 E. Kansas Ave., destruction of property at 3901 N. Belt Highway.
  • Lisa Marie McCrary, 3125 Seneca St., destruction of property.
  • Anita Kay Thompson, 630 Powell St., destruction of property.
  • St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4715 Frederick Blvd., destruction of property.