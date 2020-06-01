Thefts from businesses May 25 to May 26
St. Joseph School District, theft from motor vehicle parts at 3401 Renick St.Dollar General Store, 1601 Commercial Ave.
Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St.
Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1901 Grand Ave.St. Joe Antique Mart, 3600 Leonard Road.
Break Time, 402 N. Woodbine Road.
Thefts reported May 25 to May 26Ronald Gann, 1904 Oscar St,, theft from residence.Robert Lloyd Keith, 2201 Penn St., theft from residence.Evia R. Denny, 1714 Sacramento St., theft from motor vehicle at 819 S. Belt Highway.Tammy Housh, 6217 Grant St., theft from residence.Marjorie Joyce Calloway, 4610 Miller Road, motor vehicle theft from 622 N. 22nd St.Robert Lloyd Keith, 2201 Penn St., theft from residence.Jane Ann Hughes, 3913 N. 31st St., theft from residence.Malachi Lee Johnson Jr., 726 N. 23rd St., theft of motor vehicle parts at 2718 Lafayette St.Kenneth Dean Ebling Jr.
Lauren Nicole West, 2022 Jones St., theft at 1515 Felix St.Raymond Louis Babcock, 2515 N. Seventh St., theft at residence.James Heflin, 2415 Seneca St., theft at 405 N. Woodbine Road.Sharon K. Walker, 1516 Beattie St., theft at residence.Laura Lee Jackson, 1111 Douglas St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory.Amber Swinney, 1618 Pat Drive, theft from 5005 Frederick Blvd.
, 204 E. Kansas Ave. theft 3901 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported May 26City of St. Joseph, destruction of property at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.Robert Lloyd Keith, 2201 Penn St., destruction of property at residence.John Mathias Meyer, 3902 Terrace Ave., destruction of property at residence.Malachi Lee Johnson Jr., 726 N. 23rd St., property damage at 2718 Lafayette St.Kenneth Dean Ebling Jr., 204 E. Kansas Ave., destruction of property at 3901 N. Belt Highway.Lisa Marie McCrary, 3125 Seneca St., destruction of property.Anita Kay Thompson, 630 Powell St., destruction of property.St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4715 Frederick Blvd., destruction of property.