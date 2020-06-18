Thefts reported by businesses June 7 to 13
- Moving Service, Des Moines, Iowa, items stolen from vehicle at 4312 Frederick Blvd.
- Myztek Computers & Networking, 2400 Frederick Ave., burglary.
- Speedy’s, 4007 Frederick Blvd.
- Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
- Dollar General, 1702 Messanie St.
- Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
- Dillard’s, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported June 8 to 13
- Jenifer Michaell Watson, Agency, Missouri, burglary at 3507 Pear St.
- Anita C. Brott-Silkett, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 3507 Pear St.
- Alyas Laveen Auxier, 2902 N. 12th St., vehicle stolen at 6501 Memorial Highway.
- Patrick Michael Fanning, 20920 County Road 379, robbery at 402 N. Woodbine Road.
- Carol M. Belcher, 1 Stratford Place, burglary at 3507 Pear St.
- Katherine G. Thomas, 416 N. Seventh St., vehicle stolen.
- Brian L. Williams, 2306 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Beverly K. Wilson, 1505 N. 36th St., burglary.
- Deborah Anne Cline, 2308 Westminister Lane, items stolen from residence.
- Gloria Kay Warren, 3018 S. 24th St., items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
- Philip Jore Cossman, 1608 Holman St., items stolen from residence.
- Robert Joseph Clark, 1440 N. 13th St., vehicle stolen at 818 S. 21st St.
- Erick Eugene Adams, 2727 Felix St., vehicle stolen.
- Jacklynn Ann Surface, 6405 Sherman St., items stolen from vehicle at 6615 Brown St.
Vandalism reported June 11 to 15
- Richard Michael Otto, 116 N. 13th St.
- PMR Properties, 3300 Mitchell Ave., destruction of property at 116 N. 13th St.
- Benjimen Wyatt Schussler, 2603 Faraon St.
- Stacey Lynn Johnson, 914 N. Ninth St., destruction of property at 2018 Jones St.
- Trashawnda Antionette Thompson, 3023 Lafayette St.