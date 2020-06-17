Thefts reported by businesses June 11 to 12Myztek Computers and Networking, 2400 Frederick Ave., burglary.Speedy’s, 4007 Frederick Blvd.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.Dollar General, 1702 Messanie St.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported June 7 to 13Edward Lee Downey Jr., 3309 Doniphan Ave., vehicle stolen at South 23rd and Olive streets.Kevin L. Bollman, 2919 N. Ninth St., vehicle stolen at 6501 Memorial Highway.Amanda M. Fowler, 1226 Angelique St., vehicle stolen.Alyas Laveen Auxier, 2902 N. 12th St., vehicle stolen at 6501 Memorial Highway.Patrick Michael Fanning, 20920 County Road 379, robbery at 402 N. Woodbine Road.Carol M. Belcher, 1 Stratford Place, burglary at 3507 Pear St.Katherine G. Thomas, 416 N. Seventh St., vehicle stolen.Lacey Dawn Fanning, 415 S. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.Lacey Renee Larison, 1602 Brookside Drive, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Brian L. Williams, 2306 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Beverly K. Wilson, 1505 N. 36th St., burglary.Deborah Anne Cline, 2308 Westminister Lane, items stolen from residence.Gloria Kay Warren, 3018 S. 24th St., items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Philip Jore Cossman, 1608 Holman St., items stolen from residence.Kasey K. Kelly, 3406 Doniphan Ave., items stolen from residence.Robert Joseph Clark, 1440 N. 13th St., vehicle stolen at 818 S. 21st St.Erick Eugene Adams, 2727 Felix St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported June 11 to 12Benjimen Wyatt Schussler, 2603 Faraon St.Stacey Lynn Johnson, 914 N. Ninth St., destruction of property at 2018 Jones St.