Thefts reported by businesses June 4 to 10

  • Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle and vehicle parts stolen.
  • Quick Stop, 2627 Frederick Ave., items stolen at 2607 Frederick Ave.
  • Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
  • Holliway’s Outlet, 3734 Pear St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Air National Guard, 2115 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Bucky’s, 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.
  • Love’s Travel Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.
  • Menard’s, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Pinnacle Electric, 2303 Highly St., items stolen at 2900 Towne South Court.

    • Thefts reported June 2 to 11

  • Edward Lee Downey Jr., 3309 Doniphan Ave., vehicle stolen at S. 23rd and Olive streets.
  • Kevin Bollman, 2919 N. Ninth St., vehicle stolen at 6501 Memorial Highway.
  • Phyllis C. Keith, 6002 S. Third St., items stolen from residence.
  • William Lawrence Recor III, 3601 Gene Field Road, burglary.
  • Shannon Gene Cooper Sr., 2225 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
  • Rose Lee King, 2429 S. 15th St., burglary.
  • Tylesia Tyann Merritt, 2202 Union St., items and vehicle stolen at 1309 Penn St.
  • Martha Sims, Kansas City, Missouri, items and vehicle stolen at 1309 Penn St.
  • Heather Dawn Hernandez, 2425 S. 15th St., burglary.
  • Amanda M. Fowler, 1226 Angelique St., vehicle stolen.
  • Jodi Clendenen, Indianola, Iowa, items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
  • Daniel Jolene Scott-Wilson, 1018 Riverview Drive, items stolen from residence.
  • Brittany Michel Beyer, 716 Faraon St., items stolen at 405 Hamburg St.
  • Taneika K. Dickerson, 418 Birch St., burglary.
  • Michael L. Butner, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2210 Faraon St.
  • Dennis Lee Goldizen, 4814 Clara St., items stolen from residence.
  • Samantha Jo Embrey, 901 S. 22nd St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Colette Gabrielle Cromer, Troy, Kansas, items stolen at 1801 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Korey Lynn Barnhill, 4021 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from residence.
  • Andrea Marie Dozier, 3311 Karnes Road, vehicle stolen at 318 Glenwood St.
  • Wade Allen Metcalf, 2504 Lent St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Leslie Louise Rudd, 2901 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Larry Dwight Smiley, Kidder, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 422 S. 15th St.
  • Levi David Smiley, 422 S. 15th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Ali Mohammad Afshar, 601 W. Stonecrest Circle, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Opal M. Testerman, 2208 Oscar St., items stolen from residence.
  • Nora T. Wright, 3524 Olive St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Trevor Neil Long, 3607 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
  • Marcella Sue Cunningham, 3516 Duncan St., items and vehicle stolen.
  • Kaytlen Leigh Ann Auxier, 213 S. Second St., items stolen from residence.
  • Michael Eugene Danner, 2013 Jones St., robbery at 811 N. 22nd St.
  • Tyson Carl Cox, 48 S. Carriage Drive, items stolen at 2715 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Mark Atlee Grier, 3125 N. Leonard Road, vehicle stolen.
  • Joel Michael Polsky, Cameron, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 5102 Pryor Ave.
  • Derick Dale Gwinn, 3207 S.W. Janston Road, items and vehicle stolen at 200 W. Indian St.
  • Amy R. Thompson, 2766 Jackson St., vehicle stolen.

    • Vandalism reported June 10

  • Jacob Lee Parker, 812 Green St., destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • Shannon Gene Cooper Sr., 2225 Seneca St.
  • Kenneth Andrew Carstensen, 3310 Miller Ave., destruction of property at 621 S. 36th St.
  • Linda Gail Grace, 5518 Savannah Road.
  • C&M Appliance, 3222 Mitchell Ave., destruction of property at S. Ninth St. and Mitchell Ave.
  • Ronald J. Palmer, 2924 Joslin Lane.
  • Timmie Lynn Warren, 4812 Kelsey Court.
  • Stacy Jeanette Brashear, 1326 N. 20th St.