Thefts reported by businesses June 4 to 10 Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle and vehicle parts stolen.Quick Stop, 2627 Frederick Ave., items stolen at 2607 Frederick Ave.Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.Holliway’s Outlet, 3734 Pear St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Air National Guard, 2115 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Bucky’s, 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.Love’s Travel Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.Menard’s, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Pinnacle Electric, 2303 Highly St., items stolen at 2900 Towne South Court.
Thefts reported June 2 to 11Edward Lee Downey Jr., 3309 Doniphan Ave., vehicle stolen at S. 23rd and Olive streets.Kevin Bollman, 2919 N. Ninth St., vehicle stolen at 6501 Memorial Highway.Phyllis C. Keith, 6002 S. Third St., items stolen from residence.William Lawrence Recor III, 3601 Gene Field Road, burglary.Shannon Gene Cooper Sr., 2225 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.Rose Lee King, 2429 S. 15th St., burglary.Tylesia Tyann Merritt, 2202 Union St., items and vehicle stolen at 1309 Penn St.Martha Sims, Kansas City, Missouri, items and vehicle stolen at 1309 Penn St.Heather Dawn Hernandez, 2425 S. 15th St., burglary.Amanda M. Fowler, 1226 Angelique St., vehicle stolen.Jodi Clendenen, Indianola, Iowa, items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.Daniel Jolene Scott-Wilson, 1018 Riverview Drive, items stolen from residence.Brittany Michel Beyer, 716 Faraon St., items stolen at 405 Hamburg St.Taneika K. Dickerson, 418 Birch St., burglary.Michael L. Butner, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2210 Faraon St.Dennis Lee Goldizen, 4814 Clara St., items stolen from residence.Samantha Jo Embrey, 901 S. 22nd St., items stolen from vehicle.Colette Gabrielle Cromer, Troy, Kansas, items stolen at 1801 N. Woodbine Road.Korey Lynn Barnhill, 4021 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from residence.Andrea Marie Dozier, 3311 Karnes Road, vehicle stolen at 318 Glenwood St.Wade Allen Metcalf, 2504 Lent St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Leslie Louise Rudd, 2901 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.Larry Dwight Smiley, Kidder, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 422 S. 15th St.Levi David Smiley, 422 S. 15th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Ali Mohammad Afshar, 601 W. Stonecrest Circle, items stolen from vehicle.Opal M. Testerman, 2208 Oscar St., items stolen from residence.Nora T. Wright, 3524 Olive St., items stolen from vehicle.Trevor Neil Long, 3607 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.Marcella Sue Cunningham, 3516 Duncan St., items and vehicle stolen.Kaytlen Leigh Ann Auxier, 213 S. Second St., items stolen from residence.Michael Eugene Danner, 2013 Jones St., robbery at 811 N. 22nd St.Tyson Carl Cox, 48 S. Carriage Drive, items stolen at 2715 St. Joseph Ave.Mark Atlee Grier, 3125 N. Leonard Road, vehicle stolen.Joel Michael Polsky, Cameron, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 5102 Pryor Ave.Derick Dale Gwinn, 3207 S.W. Janston Road, items and vehicle stolen at 200 W. Indian St.Amy R. Thompson, 2766 Jackson St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported June 10Jacob Lee Parker, 812 Green St., destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Shannon Gene Cooper Sr., 2225 Seneca St.Kenneth Andrew Carstensen, 3310 Miller Ave., destruction of property at 621 S. 36th St.Linda Gail Grace, 5518 Savannah Road.C&M Appliance, 3222 Mitchell Ave., destruction of property at S. Ninth St. and Mitchell Ave.Ronald J. Palmer, 2924 Joslin Lane.Timmie Lynn Warren, 4812 Kelsey Court.Stacy Jeanette Brashear, 1326 N. 20th St.