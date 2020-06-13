Thefts reported by businesses June 4 to 8

  • Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1617 Cross St.
  • Love’s Travel Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Pinnacle Electric, 2303 Highly St., items stolen at 2900 Towne South Court.
  • Menard’s, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.

    • Thefts reported June 2 to 8

  • Wade Allen Metcalf, 2504 Kent St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Leslie Louise Rudd, 2901 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Larry Dwight Smiley, Kidder, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 422 S. 15th St.
  • Levi David Smiley, 422 S. 15th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Ali Mohammad Afshar, 601 W. Stonecrest Circle, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Opal M. Testerman, 2208 Oscar St., items stolen from residence.
  • Martel R. Stewart, 1703 N. 36th St., robbery.
  • Mousis W. Aani Jr., 1703 N. 36th St., robbery.
  • Nora T. Wright, 3524 Olive St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Trevor Neil Long, 3607 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
  • Marcella Sue Cunningham, 3516 Duncan St., vehicle stolen.
  • Kaytlen Leigh Ann Auxier, 213 S. Second St., items stolen from residence.
  • Michael Eugene Danner, 2013 Jones St., robbery at 811 N. 22nd St.
  • Tyson Carl Cox, 48 S. Carriage Drive, items stolen at 2715 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Mark Atlee Grier, 3125 N. Leonard Road, vehicle stolen.
  • Joel Michael Polsky, Cameron, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 5102 Pryor Ave.
  • Derick Dale Gwinn, 3207 S.W. Janston Road, items and vehicle stolen at 200 W. Indiana St.
  • Amy R. Thompson, 2766 Jackson St., vehicle stolen.

    • Vandalism reported June 7 to 8

  • Timmie Lynn Warren, 4812 Kelsey Court.
  • Stacy Jeanette Brashear, 1326 N. 20th St.