Thefts reported June 3 to 6Stormy Hodgens, Overland Park, Kansas, items stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.Brian Keith Morton, Independence, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 3022 S. Belt Highway.Carol Lynn McEntire, 1702 S. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Nathan John Kunkel, Oregon, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5325 Faraon St.Cassy Lyn Elliott, 2901 S. 22nd St., burglary.
Vandalism reported June 5 to 7Dock McClain, 1014 Powell St.Kevin Ray Talbott, 2206 S. 11th St.Terra Leann Langley, 1435 N. 11th St.Theodore Eugene Hughes Jr., 1611 N. 36th St., destruction of property at Grand Avenue and N. 10th Street.Haley N. Barton, Gower, Missouri, destruction of property at Grand Avenue and N. 10th Street.Isaac Eugene Hughes, 109 N. 17th St., destruction of property at Grand Avenue and North 10th Street.