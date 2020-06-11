Thefts reported June 3 to 6

  • Stormy Hodgens, Overland Park, Kansas, items stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.
  • Brian Keith Morton, Independence, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Carol Lynn McEntire, 1702 S. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Nathan John Kunkel, Oregon, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
  • Cassy Lyn Elliott, 2901 S. 22nd St., burglary.

    • Vandalism reported June 5 to 7

  • Dock McClain, 1014 Powell St.
  • Kevin Ray Talbott, 2206 S. 11th St.
  • Terra Leann Langley, 1435 N. 11th St.
  • Theodore Eugene Hughes Jr., 1611 N. 36th St., destruction of property at Grand Avenue and N. 10th Street.
  • Haley N. Barton, Gower, Missouri, destruction of property at Grand Avenue and N. 10th Street.
  • Isaac Eugene Hughes, 109 N. 17th St., destruction of property at Grand Avenue and North 10th Street.