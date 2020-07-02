Placeholder police sirens

Thefts reported by businesses June 27

  • Gordmans, 3702 Frederick Blvd.

    • Thefts reported June 22 to 27

  • Jacklyn Shirley Ormsby, 1024 N. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle at 3402 Locust St.
  • Richard A. Merritt, Kewanee, Illinois, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
  • Kimberly A. Sprogue, 3605 S. 40th Terrace, items stolen from residence.
  • Harry D. Cline, 2609 S. 23rd St., items stolen at 213 Fulkerson St.
  • Colleen E. Tisdale, 3202 Hampton Road, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • Roger Dale Orton, Fulton, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1915 Savannah Ave.
  • Doug A. Barber, 6312 Grant St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Janet Lea Traylor, 837 S. 19th St., items stolen at 304 N. Eighth St.
  • Dakota Lee Potts, 3301 Mandan Lane, items stolen at 409 N. Belt Highway.
  • Jose Francisco Chavez, 617 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen at 2801 S. 19th St.

    • Vandalism reported June 22 to 28

  • Dance Arts Center, 1902 Jules St.
  • Randy Michael Powell, 2301 Francis St.
  • Ashley Marie Sachs, 910 Powell St.
  • U.S. Postal Service, 201 S. Eighth St., destruction of property at South 18th and Penn streets.
  • Makayla Leighann Wolfenbarger, 1811 Clay St., destruction of property at 116 Wilmer Lane.
  • Christopher Douglas Barnes, 6114 Carnegie St., destruction of property at 116 Wilmer Lane.