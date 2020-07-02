Thefts reported by businesses June 27Gordmans, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported June 22 to 27Jacklyn Shirley Ormsby, 1024 N. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle at 3402 Locust St.Richard A. Merritt, Kewanee, Illinois, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.Kimberly A. Sprogue, 3605 S. 40th Terrace, items stolen from residence.Harry D. Cline, 2609 S. 23rd St., items stolen at 213 Fulkerson St.Colleen E. Tisdale, 3202 Hampton Road, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Roger Dale Orton, Fulton, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1915 Savannah Ave.Doug A. Barber, 6312 Grant St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Janet Lea Traylor, 837 S. 19th St., items stolen at 304 N. Eighth St.Dakota Lee Potts, 3301 Mandan Lane, items stolen at 409 N. Belt Highway.Jose Francisco Chavez, 617 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen at 2801 S. 19th St.
Vandalism reported June 22 to 28Dance Arts Center, 1902 Jules St.Randy Michael Powell, 2301 Francis St.Ashley Marie Sachs, 910 Powell St.U.S. Postal Service, 201 S. Eighth St., destruction of property at South 18th and Penn streets.Makayla Leighann Wolfenbarger, 1811 Clay St., destruction of property at 116 Wilmer Lane.Christopher Douglas Barnes, 6114 Carnegie St., destruction of property at 116 Wilmer Lane.