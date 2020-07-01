Thefts reported by businesses June 22 to 26Central Christian Church, 1501 N. Leonard Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Speedy’s, 2728 Messanie St.Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 2318 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 2210 Faraon St.Red Racks DAV Thrift, 3025 S. Belt Highway.City of St. Joseph, 1101 Francis St., items stolen at 3405 S. Belt Highway.Ulta Beauty, 5201 N. Belt Highway.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Fisher Tracks, Boone, Iowa, items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported June 23 to 26Norman G. Cook Sr., 2324 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle.Katherine Elizabeth Guinn, 2202 N. Leonard Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at North 10th and Felix streets.Trevis Alexander Felt, 2214 N. Seventh St., items stolen from vehicle.Eboni Nicole Owens, Colorado Springs, Colorado, items stolen at 210 N. Fourth St.Sierra Sharie Dube, 719 N. 25th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Brandon D. Myers, 3103 Joyce Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Joann Parker, 2505 Flintstone Drive, items stolen from vehicle.Richard Karl Loehnig Jr., 5804 Steven Drive, items stolen from vehicle.Christopher Bryant Escobar, 701 S. Eighth St., items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.Kristine Louise Oliver, 304 N. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.Sydney A. Johnson, 2707 Meadow Ridge Drive, items stolen at 3700 Clark St.Gloria Jean Sleeth, 3001 Locust St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1731 Belle St.Frances M. Foster, 422 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 401 Felix St.David Lee Teed, 1210 N. Eighth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 501 Faraon St.Richard Wayne Hawkins, no address provided, items stolen at South Fifth and Edmond streets.Roger A. Robbins, 1502 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Emmanuel Sebastian Rebollar, Pomona, California, items stolen from vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.Charles Richard Hays Jr., 2719 Karnes Road, burglary.Jason Albert Climer, 2520 N. 15th St., burglary.Warren Frank Davis Jr., 1502 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.Marjorie Diane Kent, 1202 Angelique St., items stolen from vehicle.Kara Ann Wright, 1221 N. 11th St., burglary.Trey Nathaniel Thompson, 2722 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.Dalton Mackenzie Olinger, 4818 Gene Field Road, burglary.Maggie Renee Erich, 4818 Gene Field Road, burglary.
Vandalism reported June 21 to 26Deann Charlee Cluck, 1015 Faraon St.Breaktime, 402 N. Woodbine Road.Janeane Sue Saxton, 2802 Penn St., destruction of property at 1400 N. Belt Highway.Robert Kelly Hoover, 529 S. 15th St.Jeffery Wayne Drost, 3004 N. 35th St.Fisher Tracks, Boone, Iowa, destruction of property at 4213 Frederick Blvd.Kevin D. Banks, 2701 Patee St.Montanna Louise Weaver, 2715 S.W. Karen Lane, destruction of property at South 22nd Street and Garfield AvenueMelinda S. Taylor, 4504 N. Lakewood Drive.