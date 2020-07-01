Placeholder police sirens

Thefts reported by businesses June 22 to 26

  • Central Christian Church, 1501 N. Leonard Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Speedy’s, 2728 Messanie St.
  • Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 2318 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 2210 Faraon St.
  • Red Racks DAV Thrift, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
  • City of St. Joseph, 1101 Francis St., items stolen at 3405 S. Belt Highway.
  • Ulta Beauty, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Fisher Tracks, Boone, Iowa, items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.

    • Thefts reported June 23 to 26

  • Norman G. Cook Sr., 2324 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Katherine Elizabeth Guinn, 2202 N. Leonard Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at North 10th and Felix streets.
  • Trevis Alexander Felt, 2214 N. Seventh St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Eboni Nicole Owens, Colorado Springs, Colorado, items stolen at 210 N. Fourth St.
  • Sierra Sharie Dube, 719 N. 25th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Brandon D. Myers, 3103 Joyce Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Joann Parker, 2505 Flintstone Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Richard Karl Loehnig Jr., 5804 Steven Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Christopher Bryant Escobar, 701 S. Eighth St., items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
  • Kristine Louise Oliver, 304 N. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.
  • Sydney A. Johnson, 2707 Meadow Ridge Drive, items stolen at 3700 Clark St.
  • Gloria Jean Sleeth, 3001 Locust St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1731 Belle St.
  • Frances M. Foster, 422 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 401 Felix St.
  • David Lee Teed, 1210 N. Eighth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 501 Faraon St.
  • Richard Wayne Hawkins, no address provided, items stolen at South Fifth and Edmond streets.
  • Roger A. Robbins, 1502 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Emmanuel Sebastian Rebollar, Pomona, California, items stolen from vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.
  • Charles Richard Hays Jr., 2719 Karnes Road, burglary.
  • Jason Albert Climer, 2520 N. 15th St., burglary.
  • Warren Frank Davis Jr., 1502 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Marjorie Diane Kent, 1202 Angelique St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Kara Ann Wright, 1221 N. 11th St., burglary.
  • Trey Nathaniel Thompson, 2722 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.
  • Dalton Mackenzie Olinger, 4818 Gene Field Road, burglary.
  • Maggie Renee Erich, 4818 Gene Field Road, burglary.

    • Vandalism reported June 21 to 26

  • Deann Charlee Cluck, 1015 Faraon St.
  • Breaktime, 402 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Janeane Sue Saxton, 2802 Penn St., destruction of property at 1400 N. Belt Highway.
  • Robert Kelly Hoover, 529 S. 15th St.
  • Jeffery Wayne Drost, 3004 N. 35th St.
  • Fisher Tracks, Boone, Iowa, destruction of property at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
  • Kevin D. Banks, 2701 Patee St.
  • Montanna Louise Weaver, 2715 S.W. Karen Lane, destruction of property at South 22nd Street and Garfield Avenue
  • Melinda S. Taylor, 4504 N. Lakewood Drive.