Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 3
King Hill Mart and Liquor, 4702 King Hill Ave.
Thefts reported
Jan. 1 to 4
Peggy Jo Kemp, 1002 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Ethan Gregory Horn, 2503 N. 29th St., vehicle stolen.
Payton Tettleton Huss, 4506 Wilshire Drive, burglary.
Kimberly Ann Stephenson, 4506 Wilshire Drive, burglary.
Thomas P. Ramsel, 4803 Wilshire Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Larry E. Smith, 4801 Wilshire Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Michael Anthony Throckmorton, 2610 Lafayette St., burglary at 1915 Doniphan Ave.
Wyatt Austin Pacheco, 2402 Northeast Parkway, vehicle stolen.
Katherine M. King, 2726 Felix St., items stolen from residence.
Jamal J. Harris, 4908 Gene Field Road, items stolen from vehicle at North Fifth and Faraon streets.
Candelaria De Lopez Gutierrez, 230 Michigan Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Annie Tejeda-Cuevas, 3643 Gene Field Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jamie Lee Faris, 613 Concord St., vehicle stolen.
Gina Renee Chamberlin, 2825 Plattsburg Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
David Arlie Daggs Jr., 6401 S. First St., burglary.
Kelsey Marie Fender, 2617 Renick St., vehicle stolen.
Sheila Mae Hatfield, 810 S. 15th St., items stolen from residence.
Wayman Lee Spangler, 4222 Oakland Circle, burglary at 124 W. Hyde Park Ave.
Vandalism reported Dec. 29 to Jan. 3
Mary E. Hawkins-Bosch, 1926 Forsee St., destruction of property at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Securitas Security Services USA, 400 Jules St., destruction of property at North 18th Street and Frederick Avenue.
Allison Nicole Christmas, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 2703 Melrose Lane.
Kayla Marie Oliver, 4607 Valley Lane, destruction of property at 134 Countryside Lane.
Stephen George Coult, 2411 Penn St.
Betty N. Wilson, 727 S. 15th St.