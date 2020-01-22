Thefts reported
by businesses
Jan. 14 to 17
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Speedy’s, 2728 Messanie St.
Thefts reported
Jan. 16 to 18
Roger Dean Ashlock, 3405 Jackson St., items stolen from residence.
Cheryl L. Martin, 635 Mount Mora Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Rena Sue Webb, 5807 Pleasant Ave., items stolen from residence.
Isabelle G. M. Thornton, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 3901 Frederick Blvd.
Brian Jacob Reinert, 1707 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Kayce Elizabeth Stroud, Elwood, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 3410 S. 40th Terrace.
Thomas Edward Lengel, 13507 Glena Drive, burglary at 2125 Ashland Ave.
Charles Michael Carr-Hill, 1116 N. 12th St., robbery at Southwest Parkway and Mansfield Road.
Vandalism
reported Jan. 18
Levi Thomas Roscoe, 504 Orchard Lane, destruction of property at 4201 N. Belt Highway.