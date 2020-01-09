Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 1
Van Vickle Monuments, 1717 Frederick Ave., burglary.
Thefts reported Dec. 31 to Jan. 5
Ryan L. Claycomb, 3814 River Road, vehicle stolen at 1922 N. Second St.
Melissa D. Reed, 1501 Francis St., burglary.
Theryn Marie Johnson, 53 Jaguar Circle, items stolen from vehicle at North 20th and Colhoun streets.
Merle Shane Brewer, 3501 Scott St., burglary at 2904 Pickett Road.
Ronald Jewel Bailey, 114 Wilmer Lane, items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Jan. 4 to 5
Lauren Elizabeth Curran, 11771 Ridgeway Drive, destruction of property at 228 N. Belt Highway.
Theryn Marie Johnson, 53 Jaguar Circle, destruction of property at North 20th and Colhoun streets.
Merle Shane Brewer, 3501 Scott St., destruction of property at 2904 Pickett Road.
Jarrett Spence Potter, 3601 Gene Field Road.