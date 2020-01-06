Thefts reported
by businesses
Dec. 26 to Jan. 2
Quick Stop, 2600 Frederick Ave., robbery at 2607 Frederick Ave.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Lowe’s, 3901 N. Belt Highway.
Garfield Cenex, 1029 Garfield Ave.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
Tractor Supply Co., 3027 S. Belt Highway.
Roger’s Green Hills, 1004 Fifth Ave.
Kohl’s, 5504 N. Belt Highway.
City of St. Joseph, 1918 Olive St.
Leasing, 2933 Pear St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Denny’s, 4015 Frederick Blvd.
Auto Zone, 3928 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thefts reported
Dec. 24 to Jan. 2
Clayton Joseph Becker, 2404 Messanie St., vehicle stolen at S. 24th and Messanie Streets.
Bronson Brad Lee Frazier, 2730 Sacramento St., burglary.
Sandra Jo Herbert, Union Star, Missouri, items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
William Allen Estes, 3926 Pickett Road, items stolen at 3018 S. Belt Highway.
Reed Duane Nelson, 2915 Seneca St., vehicle stolen.
Joshua D. Matthews, 1914 S. 20th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Mary D. Colwell, 701 Harmon St., items stolen at 705 Harmon St.
Nellie A. Trigg, 3524 Lafayette St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Patrick M. Rivera, 3217 Grandview Drive, items stolen from residence.
Dylan James Stevens, 2701 Olive St., robbery at 1514 Faraon St.
Randy Eugene Groom, Savannah, Missouri, robbery at 2607 Frederick Ave.
Kristine Louise Owen, 2320 W. Circle Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Dalen John Hudson, 2005 Barkley, items stolen from vehicle at 1906 N. 22nd St.
Everett E. Pottorff, 1502 Dewey Ave., items stolen from residence.
James D. Blanton Jr., 4003 N. 39th Court, items stolen from vehicle.
Willie Ray Woods, 4704 Huntsboro Court, items stolen from residence.
Mark A. Sonnenmoser, 5325 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle at St. Joseph and Grand Avenues.
Rodney D. Davis, 1823 Randolph St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Matthew R. Fanning, Edgerton, Missouri, items stolen at 1918 Olive St.
Jocelyn Holmes, 2408 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Sarah J. Vestal, Polo, Missouri, items stolen at 2312 Blackwell Road.
Matthew A. Flynn, 1504 S. 40th St., vehicle stolen at 2226 W. Circle Drive.
Raymond Louis Peden, 1319 N. 15th St., burglary.
Bradley E. Palmer, 6201 S. 25th St., vehicle stolen.
Matthew James Talbott, 5310 Brookridge Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 1616 Pine St.
Lee Roy Muff, 3306 Neighbor Road, vehicle stolen.
Dana King, Camdenton, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Ashley Nicole Swinney, 3034 Mayfair Drive, burglary at 7220 King Hill Ave.
Amber Rae Swinney, 2415 St. Joseph Ave., burglary at 7220 King Hill Ave.
Bryan L. Johnson Sr., 2422 S. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Robin Wayne Perkins, 43 Northridge Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kenneth J. Livings, 3637 Gene Field Road, burglary.
Larry Dean Justus, 1909 N. Third St., items stolen at 829 S. Tenth St.
Vandalism reported Jan. 1 to 2
Dannie Lee Trauernicht, Maysville, Missouri, destruction of property at 210 N. Belt Highway.
Kori Ann Taylor, 2423 Penn St., destruction of property at 201 N. Belt Highway.
Dylan L. Morgan, 1514 S. 20th St.
Marissa L. Ray, 205 Fulkerson St.
Teresa J. McCray, Elwood, Kansas, destruction of property at S. 169 Highway and S. Leonard Road.