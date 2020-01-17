Thefts reported by
businesses Jan. 12
Plato’s Closet, 1407 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Jan. 13 to 14
Shane Brewer, 3501 Scott St., burglary at 2901 Pickett Road.
Rick Lynn Loubey, 1410 Harmon St., burglary at 2901 Pickett Road.
Luke Austin Anderson, Easton, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 5402 Lake Ave.
Kimberly R. Samuelson, West Fargo, North Dakota, items stolen at 4502 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Bodie Cayne Maximi McLin, 3633 Gene Field Road, burglary.
Vandalism reported Jan. 14
Christians Contracting, no address provided, destruction of property at 1915 Doniphan Ave.