Thefts reported by
businesses Jan. 6 to 9
Kohl’s, 5505 N. Belt Highway.
EnerFab, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 915 Douglas St.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 3227 Olive St.
Meril, 4420 S. 40th St.
U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Pro Floors of St. Joe, 515 Middleton St.
Sally’s Beauty Supply, 139 N. Belt Highway.
Orscheln Farm & Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.
Love’s Travel Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Thefts reported
Dec. 27 to Jan. 9
Jamel Charles Fleming, 1702 S. 33rd St., burglary.
Sierra Danielle Belcher, 5313 Barbara St., items stolen at 7014 King Hill Ave.
Melinda M. Hopper, 720 Riverview Drive, items stolen from residence.
Kathy Wooten, 3835 Terrace Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Heidi Charil Teem, 1310 S. 16th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Amanda May Goodwin, 312 N. Noyes Blvd., items stolen from residence.
Ramona Denise Hendricks, 3023 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
Malissa M. Hafley, Dearborn, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4804 Frederick Blvd.
Brandon D. May, 600 Olive St., items stolen at 1200 Olive St.
Aaron Nicholas White, Plattsburg, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Sawyer L. Crandell, 2002 Mitchell Ave., vehicle stolen.
Carlos M. Aranda, 2425 Mary St., items stolen at 1301 Village Drive.
Patrick Byron McCormick, 3213 Arbor Lake Drive, items stolen at 2001 St. Joseph Ave.
Richard W. Ingham, 2117 S. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Loren E. Kenady, 2914 County Line Road, items stolen from residence.
Robert William Roth, 1302 Ashland Ave., burglary.
Stephen Craig Strong, 18098 Private Drive 3482, burglary at 4132 King Hill Ave.
Krystal Lynn Brady, 3643 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
Ashley Dawn Venema, 1413 Gooding Ave., items stolen from residence.
Cameron James Winter, 2509 Duncan St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Ian M. Ragsdale, 213 S. 21st St., burglary.
Larry D. Butcher, 1201 Garfield Ave., items stolen from residence.
Timothy D. Sweat, Darlington, Missouri, items stolen at 5050 Faraon St.
Amanda M. Howell, 323 Massachusetts St., burglary.
Steven Michael Blake, 6025 Meade St., burglary at 323 Massachusetts St.
Shannon Gene Cooper Sr., 3517 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at 430 N. 16th St.
Twila Jean Watkins, 1818 Howard St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported
Jan. 5 to 8
Donald K. Milbourn Jr., 320 Middleton St.
Nicki Nicole Garcia Martinez, 2707 S. 18th St., destruction of property at 2307 S. 18th St.
Emma Elise Helfers, 300 N. Birch St., destruction of property at South 11th and Locust streets.
Matthew A. Throckmorton, 2933 Sylvanie St., destruction of property at 1416 N. Second St.
Erica Dawn Everall, 2404 Angelique St.
John Sydney Everall III, 2404 Angelique St.
Frederick Ave. Mini Mart, 1801 Frederick Ave.
Stephen Craig Strong, 18098 Private Drive 3482, destruction of property at 4132 King Hill Ave.
St. Joseph Animal Control, 701 S.W. Lower Lake Road.
Brandy Nicole Chambers, 2527 S. 14th St., destruction of property at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Ashley T. Warner, 1612 Savannah Ave.
Hallie M. Horn, Wathena. Kansas, destruction of property at 1612 Savannah Ave.