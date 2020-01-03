Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 30
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
TJ Maxx, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Waste Management, 5310 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at 2420 Lafayette St.
Petco, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Lowe’s Home Improvement, 3901 N. Belt Highway.
Chilton Place Apartments, 415 N. 10th St.
Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
Cenex Gas Station, 1029 Garfield Ave.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Lanham Music, 2401 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported
Dec. 26 to 31
Misty Ann Backman, Cameron, Missouri, items stolen at 212 W. Isabelle St.
Terry Gayle Fuller, 3621 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.
Blake Stewart Weddle, 2918 Penn St., items stolen at 2813 Penn St.
Caleb A. Black, Agency, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Lisa K. Williamson, 614 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen at 1334 Frederick Ave.
Kevin Lee Thorp, 4002 Mitchell Ave., burglary at 605 Hall St.
Shannon Lynn Hutcherson, 1002 W. Cliff St., burglary.
Jordan Tuttle, 1622 S. 22nd St., items stolen from vehicle.
Jacob Tyler Williams, 1025 Grand Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 2104 St. Joseph Ave.
Solla U. Vivian, 834 S. 21st St., items stolen at 1215 S. 18th St.
Amera D. Newman, 5505 S.W. Lakefront Lane, items stolen from vehicle at 11400 Southwest Parkway.
Cecil L. Smith, 2316 S. Ninth St., burglary.
Susan E. Dalsing, 3027 S. 29th St., vehicle stolen.
Wena M. Thornton, 3515 Eugene Field Road, vehicle stolen.
Jeremiah William Tyes, 3309 Penn St., vehicle stolen at 1327 S. 17th St.
Scott Raymond Hanway, 612 N. 26th St., items stolen from vehicle at 1918 Frederick Ave.
James D. Pace, 1519 S. 18th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Kaitlyn Mary Schmille, 706 706 N. Fifth St., items stolen at 3107 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported Dec. 28 to 30
Kandy Lynn White, 3726 Sylvanie St.
Caleb A. Black, Agency, Missouri, destruction of property at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Abigail L. Murphy, 1319 N. 20th St.
Marki A. Collins, 2607 Hillside Lane, destruction of property at 201 N. Belt Highway.
Scott Raymond Hanway, 612 N. 26th St., destruction of property at 1918 Frederick Ave.
James D. Pace, 1519 S. 18th St.