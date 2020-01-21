Thefts reported
by businesses
Jan. 14 to 18
St. Joseph Dry Cleaning, 2108 St. Joseph Ave., burglary.
St. Joe Properties LLC, 2509 Angelique St.
Spring Garden, 5802 S. 22nd St., items stolen at 316 Massachusetts St.
Dillard’s, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Oak Wood Contracting, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 3240 Pear St.
Top Hand Properties, 1713 Colhoun St., burglary at 1517 Jules St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported
Jan. 15 to 18
Jamie Lee Faris, 613 Concord St., vehicle stolen.
Jacklynn Michelle Pryor, 2207 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen.
Lynette K. Guy, 3510 Monterey St., vehicle stolen at 2316 Francis St.
June Ann Hass, 504 Mobile Lane, vehicle stolen at 601 N. Belt Highway.
Mary J. Sturm, 2730 N. Fourth St., vehicle stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Marsha J. Grimmig, 319 Green St., burglary.
Manuel J. Quintana, 204 Harvard St., items stolen at 2827 Patee St.
Thomas Edward Lengel, 13507 Glena Drive, burglary at 2125 Ashland Ave.
Colt Wandrey, 2216 S. Leonard Road, items stolen from vehicle.
Jamel Charles Fleming, 1702 S. 33rd St., burglary.
Vandalism reported Jan. 16
America’s Best Value Inn, 4024 Frederick Blvd., destruction of property at 4312 Frederick Blvd.