Thefts reported
by businesses
Jan. 13 to 14
Allstate Insurance, 2210 S. Belt Highway, burglary.
Jetz Service Co. Inc., Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 1301 N. 22nd St.
Corby Grove Apartments, 1301 N. 22nd St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Jaxmart Sinclair, 909 Alabama St.
J.C. Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported
Jan. 11 to 14
Shane Brewer, 3501 Scott St., burglary at 2904 Pickett Road.
Rick Lynn Loubey, 1410 Harmon St., burglary at 2904 Pickett Road.
Randall Ray Simpson, 3205 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen.
Sandra Sue Crabill, 915 Dewey Ave., vehicle stolen.
Mark Kellison Crabill, 915 Dewey Ave., burglary at 2210 S. Belt Highway.
Marcella J. Towsley, 3315 Newport Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
David M. Bush Sr., 1008 Corby St., items stolen from residence.
Kelly Ann Bush, 2317 Glenn Drive, items stolen at 1008 Corby St.
Michael Bruce Downing, 216 E. Linn St., burglary.
Dontae Cortez White, 4111 King Hill Ave., items stolen from residence.
Jeffrey W. Hoffman, 2907 Sacramento St., burglary.
Taig R. Blum, 1802 S. 39th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Judy Gail Trump, 2010 N. 36th St., items stolen from vehicle at 3010 Miller Road.
Kailey Lynn Badalamente, 417 Ohio St., items stolen from vehicle at 3730 Mitchell Ave.
Tyler W. Coder, 2001 S. 33rd St., burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Mary Lou Dowell, 2216 S. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Paula Limon, 1912 Lion Road, items stolen from vehicle.
Vandalism reported
Jan. 12 to 13
Hunters Auto Repair, 1202 Grand Ave.
Tasha Marie Bisby, 1502 Jules St.
Tania Dawn Clymer, 507 Oak Tree Terrace, destruction of property at 1211 S. 19th St.